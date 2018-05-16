Tesco Finest 2 Lightly Dusted Lemon Sole Fillets 265g

- Energy891kJ 212kcal11%
Typical values per 100g: Energy 755kJ / 180kcal
Product Description
- Skin-on paired lemon sole (Microstomus kitt) fillets coated in batter and dusted in a seasoned crumb.
- Responsibly sourcing our seafood is important to us, which is why Tesco fish experts work with responsibly managed farms and fisheries to continually improve their high standards of quality, welfare and sustainability.
- Lemon & Pepper Crumb Wild Caught Succulent sole fillets coated in a subtle lemon and black pepper crumb with crushed quinoa for a crunchy texture.
- Pack size: 265G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lemon Sole (Fish) (71%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Rapeseed Oil, Lemon Juice, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Durum Wheat Semolina, Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Black Pepper, Salt, Sea Salt, Onion Powder, Oats, Garlic Powder, Dried Parsley, Quinoa, Yeast, White Pepper.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 1 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-22 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 27-30 mins Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product can contain minor bones..
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
265g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One typical lemon sole fillet (118g**)
|Energy
|755kJ / 180kcal
|891kJ / 212kcal
|Fat
|7.5g
|8.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|14.2g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.6g
|Fibre
|1.0g
|1.2g
|Protein
|15.6g
|18.4g
|Salt
|0.4g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 265g typically weighs 236g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
