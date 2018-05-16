We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Popworks Protein Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps 85G

image 1 of Popworks Protein Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps 85G

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1665kJ/

Product Description

  • Sour Cream & Onion Flavour Soy Protein Crisps
  • - 85g pack of Popworks Protein Crisps Sour Cream & Onion Flavour
  • - Deliciously crunchy sour cream & onion flavour high-protein snacks
  • - Each serving contains 7.8g of soy protein
  • - High in protein
  • - PopWorks high-protein snacks are popped to perfection with the perfect crunch and never, ever fried
  • - This pack contains 2-3 servings
  • A classic taste. An old fan favourite. Pop. Crunch. Protein. Vegetarian.
  • Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
  • Find out more at www.popworks-snacks.com
  • Find us on Instagram @popworkssnacks
  • PopWorks is a registered trademark © 2020
  • The Popped Snack with Real Crunch!
  • Never fried
  • No artificial flavours or colours
  • Pack size: 85G
Information

Ingredients

Soy Protein (36%) (contains Sulphites), Cassava, Tapioca Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning [Onion Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sour Cream Powder (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Soy Fibre, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites

Storage

Store in cool, dry placeOnce opened consume within 3 days

Number of uses

This pack contains 2-3 servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • PopWorks,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • PepsiCo Nederland BV,

Return to

  • If dissatisfied, tell us why by contacting us on:
  • www.popworks-snacks.com
  • PopWorks Consumer Care,
  • PO Box 23,
  • Leicester,
  • LE4 8ZU,
  • UK.
  • 0800 274 777 (Freephone)
  • Lines open Weekdays 9am-5pm
  • Please have product available when contacting us. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • popworks-snacks.com

Net Contents

85g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gServing (30g) (%*)
Energy 1665kJ/500kJ/
-397kcal119kcal (6%*)
Fat 10,2g3,1g (4%*)
of which saturates 1,2g0,4g (2%*)
Carbohydrate 44,1g13,2g
of which sugars 8,5g2,6g (3%*)
Fibre 12,3g3,7g
Protein 26,1g7,8g
Salt 2,0g0,60g (10%*)
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
This pack contains 2-3 servings--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

