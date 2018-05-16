Popworks Protein Sour Cream & Onion Popped Crisps 85G

- Energy500kJ 119kcal6%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.6g3%
- Salt0.60g10%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1665kJ/
Product Description
- Sour Cream & Onion Flavour Soy Protein Crisps
- - 85g pack of Popworks Protein Crisps Sour Cream & Onion Flavour
- - Deliciously crunchy sour cream & onion flavour high-protein snacks
- - Each serving contains 7.8g of soy protein
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - Gluten free
- - High in protein
- - PopWorks high-protein snacks are popped to perfection with the perfect crunch and never, ever fried
- - This pack contains 2-3 servings
- A classic taste. An old fan favourite. Pop. Crunch. Protein. Vegetarian.
- Delicious snacks with a difference. PopWorks take just a handful of key ingredients to create brilliantly crunchy snacks that pack a real flavourful punch. Popped and never fried PopWorks popcorn crisps are light on the lips yet never compromise on flavour.
- The Popped Snack with Real Crunch!
- Never fried

- Gluten free
- No artificial flavours or colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 85G

Information
Ingredients
Soy Protein (36%) (contains Sulphites), Cassava, Tapioca Flour, Sunflower Oil, Sour Cream & Onion Seasoning [Onion Powder, Whey Powder (from Milk), Sour Cream Powder (from Milk), Cheese Powder (from Milk), Dextrose, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, Parsley, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Tapioca Starch, Sugar, Soy Fibre, Salt, Garlic Powder, Colour (Paprika Extract)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Soya, Sulphur Dioxide/Sulphites
Storage
Store in cool, dry placeOnce opened consume within 3 days
Number of uses
This pack contains 2-3 servings
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Net Contents
85g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Serving (30g) (%*)
|Energy
|1665kJ/
|500kJ/
|-
|397kcal
|119kcal (6%*)
|Fat
|10,2g
|3,1g (4%*)
|of which saturates
|1,2g
|0,4g (2%*)
|Carbohydrate
|44,1g
|13,2g
|of which sugars
|8,5g
|2,6g (3%*)
|Fibre
|12,3g
|3,7g
|Protein
|26,1g
|7,8g
|Salt
|2,0g
|0,60g (10%*)
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2-3 servings
|-
|-
