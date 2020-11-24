By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G

Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G
Product Description

  • Paleta de cebo (50% raza ibérica)
  • Made from specially selected Iberico pigs from the South West of Spain. Our Iberico Paleta de Cebo is matured for a minimum of 12 months allowing ample time for the naturally occurring marbled fat to develop its umami-rich flavour and silky smooth texture. Thinly sliced to ensure exceptional texture and flavour delivery when served at room temperature.
  • Packed in protective atmosphere.
  • Certified product by ICC No IB-284/26
  • Please note: like people, no two pigs are the same. Therefore it's natural to see varying fat to meat ratios in this product. Every pack is checked to ensure it reaches you in the best quality possible.
  • Gluten free
  • Environment Friendly
  • Pack size: 50G

Information

Ingredients

Ibérico Pork Shoulder (50% Ibérico Breed), Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidants (Sodium Citrate, Sodium Ascorbate)

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days.Best before / Batch: see package.

Produce of

Product of Spain

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 portions

Name and address

  • Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
  • Pla de Begudà,
  • 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
  • Girona,
  • España.
  • Noel Foods Limited,

Return to

  • Noel Foods Limited,
  • Friendship House,
  • Elm Grove,
  • Southsea,
  • PO5 1JT,
  • Hampshire,
  • United Kingdom.
  • export@noel.es
  • www.noel.es

Net Contents

50g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100gPortion (30g)%RI*
Energy value1751kJ/422kcal518kJ/125kcal6%
Fat 34g10g14%
of which Saturates 14g4,2g21%
Carbohydrates<0,5g<0,5g1%
of which Sugars <0,5g<0,5g<1%
Proteins29g8,7g17%
Salt 4,6g1,4g23%
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
This pack contains 2 portions---

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

