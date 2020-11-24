Noel Iberico Pork Shoulder 50G
Product Description
- Paleta de cebo (50% raza ibérica)
- Made from specially selected Iberico pigs from the South West of Spain. Our Iberico Paleta de Cebo is matured for a minimum of 12 months allowing ample time for the naturally occurring marbled fat to develop its umami-rich flavour and silky smooth texture. Thinly sliced to ensure exceptional texture and flavour delivery when served at room temperature.
- Packed in protective atmosphere.
- Certified product by ICC No IB-284/26
- Please note: like people, no two pigs are the same. Therefore it's natural to see varying fat to meat ratios in this product. Every pack is checked to ensure it reaches you in the best quality possible.
- Gluten free
- Environment Friendly
- Pack size: 50G
Information
Ingredients
Ibérico Pork Shoulder (50% Ibérico Breed), Salt, Sugar, Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite), Antioxidants (Sodium Citrate, Sodium Ascorbate)
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days.Best before / Batch: see package.
Produce of
Product of Spain
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Name and address
- Noel Alimentaria S.A.U.,
- Pla de Begudà,
- 17857 St. Joan Les Fonts,
- Girona,
- España.
- Noel Foods Limited,
Return to
- Noel Foods Limited,
- Friendship House,
- Elm Grove,
- Southsea,
- PO5 1JT,
- Hampshire,
- United Kingdom.
- export@noel.es
- www.noel.es
Net Contents
50g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g
|Portion (30g)
|%RI*
|Energy value
|1751kJ/422kcal
|518kJ/125kcal
|6%
|Fat
|34g
|10g
|14%
|of which Saturates
|14g
|4,2g
|21%
|Carbohydrates
|<0,5g
|<0,5g
|1%
|of which Sugars
|<0,5g
|<0,5g
|<1%
|Proteins
|29g
|8,7g
|17%
|Salt
|4,6g
|1,4g
|23%
|*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
|-
