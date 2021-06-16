Bondi Sands Glo Matte One Day Tan 100Ml
Product Description
- Bondi Sands Glo Matte One Day Tan 100ml
- Get a sunkissed glow in an instant with Bondi Sands Matte One Day Tan. Our skin perfecting formula glides on effortlessly, giving you a flawless bronze finish. Transfer and water resistant, this high coverage formula is perfect for face and body and easily washes off with soap and warm water.
- Please recycle packaging.
- Bondi Sands is a registered trademark of Bondi Sands Pty Ltd.
- The Australian tan
- Instant wash off flawless tan for face & body
- Australian made
- Not tested on animals
- Pack size: 100ML
Information
Ingredients
Aqua, Cyclopentasiloxane, Cyclohexasiloxane, PEG/PPG-19/19 Dimethicone, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Ascorbyl Palmitate, Benzyl Salicylate, Cucumis Sativus Fruit Water, Disteardimonium Hectorite, Gluconolactone, Hydroxycitronellal, Parfum, Potassium Sorbate, Silica, Sodium Benzoate, Sorbitan Isostearate, Tocopheryl Acetate, Triethoxycaprylylsilane, Iron Oxide (CI 77491), Iron Oxide (CI 77492), Iron Oxide (CI 77499), Titanium Dioxide (CI 77891)
Storage
Store below 86°F (30°C).
Produce of
Made in Australia
Preparation and Usage
- Step 1: Shake well. Apply small amount of Matte One Day Tan directly onto the skin.
- Step 2: Spread evenly with hands or an application mitt. Reapply Matte One Day Tan as required.
- Step 3: Wash hands after application and remove from skin using a cloth with warm water and soap.
Warnings
- WARNING: This product does not contain a sunscreen and does not protect against sunburn. Repeated exposure of unprotected skin while tanning may increase the risk of skin aging, skin cancer and other harmful effects to the skin even if you do not burn. For external use only. Carry out a patch test 24 hours before use.
- KEEP OUT OF THE SIGHT AND REACH OF CHILDREN.
- If swallowed, get medical attention or contact a Poison Control Centre right away. Keep away from eyes. If material accidentally enters the eye, rinse well with plenty of clean water. Stop using this product if you develop redness or itching.
- Seek medical attention if irritation persists.
- Do not apply to damaged, inflamed or sensitive skin.
Name and address
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Distributor address
- Bondi Sands®,
- Suite 11/574 Plummer Street,
- Port Melbourne,
- VIC 3207 Australia.
Return to
- Delphic HSE Solutions Ltd,
- GU14 7NA,
- UK.
Net Contents
100ml ℮
Safety information
