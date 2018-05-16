By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Whitworths Protein Mexican Spicy Grains 250G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Whitworths Protein Mexican Spicy Grains 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

New

Product Description

  • Cooked Grains with Soya Protein, Red Pepper, Tomato and Chilli.
  • Inspired by the vibrant cuisine of the Mexican-Californian border, our recipe combines ancient grains and soya (containing all 9 natural essential amino acids) with perfectly cooked red peppers and spicy chillies! Bring the Mexican spirit to your table!
  • To make this delicious recipe, we only use herbs and spices that you would find in your store cupboard! Absolutely no added flavourings, artificial colours or preservatives!
  • Grains and soya (containing natural amino acids) are combined to give you 20g of plant based protein.
  • Sorry.. This pack is not yet recyclable, but we're working hard to find a solution.
  • Protein by Nature
  • 20g Protein
  • Ready to Eat in 2 Minutes
  • I Am Vegan
  • Pack size: 250G

Information

Ingredients

Cooked Grains (79%) (Water, Wheatberries, Pearl Barley, Red Quinoa, Black Barley), Red Pepper (6%), Soya Protein Pieces, Garlic Puree (2%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion (0.4%), Dried Chilli (0.3%), Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused contents into a suitable container. Keep refrigerated and eat within 3 days.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Two Easy Ways to Prepare.
Do not re-heat.

Hob
Instructions: Add the product and 2 tbsp of water to a saucepan; Simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes stirring continuously.

Produce of

Packed in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • I'm perfect with...
  • Black bean & avocado salad
  • In a fajita with guacamole
  • Chilli con carne
  • ...Or Delicious on my own!
  • Try me hot or cold. Whatever way you like!
  • Great as a main for 1, or as a side for 2!

Name and address

  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.

Return to

  • Consumer Care
  • Whitworths Ltd,
  • Orchard House,
  • Irthlingborough,
  • Northants,
  • NN9 5DB.
  • Got a question or some feedback?
  • Call us on 01933 654340
  • To find out more about our products visit: www.whitworths.co.uk
  • Facebook /WhitworthsUK
  • Instagram /WhitworthsUK

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g As Consumed250g serving As Consumed
Energy611kJ / 145kcal1528kJ /363kcal
Fat2.5g6.3g
of which saturates0.35g0.9g
Carbohydrate20.1g50.3g
of which sugars0.5g1.3g
Fibre4.8g12.0g
Protein8.2g20.4g
Salt0.29g0.73g
L-Histidine0.18g
L-Isoleucine0.36g
L-Leucine0.54g
L-Lysine0.40g
L-Methionine0.12g
L-Phenylalanine0.38g
L-Threonine0.30g
L-Tryptophan0.11g
L-Valine0.36g
Essential Amino acids:--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.09
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.43
£0.43/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.13
£0.73/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Ripe Bananas 5 Pack

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.69
£0.14/each

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here