Whitworths Protein Mexican Spicy Grains 250G
Product Description
- Cooked Grains with Soya Protein, Red Pepper, Tomato and Chilli.
- Inspired by the vibrant cuisine of the Mexican-Californian border, our recipe combines ancient grains and soya (containing all 9 natural essential amino acids) with perfectly cooked red peppers and spicy chillies! Bring the Mexican spirit to your table!
- To make this delicious recipe, we only use herbs and spices that you would find in your store cupboard! Absolutely no added flavourings, artificial colours or preservatives!
- Grains and soya (containing natural amino acids) are combined to give you 20g of plant based protein.
- Sorry.. This pack is not yet recyclable, but we're working hard to find a solution.
- Protein by Nature
- 20g Protein
- Ready to Eat in 2 Minutes
- I Am Vegan
- Pack size: 250G
Information
Ingredients
Cooked Grains (79%) (Water, Wheatberries, Pearl Barley, Red Quinoa, Black Barley), Red Pepper (6%), Soya Protein Pieces, Garlic Puree (2%), Sunflower Oil, Tomato Puree, White Wine Vinegar, Yeast Extract, Dried Onion (0.4%), Dried Chilli (0.3%), Salt, Colour: Paprika Extract
Allergy Information
- Contains: Barley, Soya, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Empty unused contents into a suitable container. Keep refrigerated and eat within 3 days.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Two Easy Ways to Prepare.
Do not re-heat.
Hob
Instructions: Add the product and 2 tbsp of water to a saucepan; Simmer on low heat for 2-3 minutes stirring continuously.
Produce of
Packed in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- I'm perfect with...
- Black bean & avocado salad
- In a fajita with guacamole
- Chilli con carne
- ...Or Delicious on my own!
- Try me hot or cold. Whatever way you like!
- Great as a main for 1, or as a side for 2!
Name and address
- Whitworths Ltd,
- Orchard House,
- Irthlingborough,
- Northants,
- NN9 5DB.
Net Contents
250g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100g As Consumed
|250g serving As Consumed
|Energy
|611kJ / 145kcal
|1528kJ /363kcal
|Fat
|2.5g
|6.3g
|of which saturates
|0.35g
|0.9g
|Carbohydrate
|20.1g
|50.3g
|of which sugars
|0.5g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|4.8g
|12.0g
|Protein
|8.2g
|20.4g
|Salt
|0.29g
|0.73g
|L-Histidine
|0.18g
|L-Isoleucine
|0.36g
|L-Leucine
|0.54g
|L-Lysine
|0.40g
|L-Methionine
|0.12g
|L-Phenylalanine
|0.38g
|L-Threonine
|0.30g
|L-Tryptophan
|0.11g
|L-Valine
|0.36g
|Essential Amino acids:
|-
|-
