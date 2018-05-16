By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Hovis Granary Loaf

Hovis Granary Loaf
£ 1.00
£1.00/each

New

per 100g
  • Energy1094kJ 258kcal
    13%
  • Fat2.2g
    3%
  • Saturates0.4g
    2%
  • Sugars3.6g
    4%
  • Salt1.0g
    17%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1094kJ / 258kcal

Product Description

  • Hovis Granary Loaf

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Water, Malted Wheat Flakes, Wheat Protein (Wheat Gluten), Yeast, Salt, Fermented Wheat Flour, Toasted Wheat, Toasted Rye, Vegetable Fat (Palm Oil, Palm Fat, Rapeseed Oil), Caramelised Sugar, Soya Flour, Emulsifier (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and soya. Our bakers prepare a variety of products in our bakeries, this product may also contain peanuts, nuts, milk, egg, soya and other allergens., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

n/a Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

320g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy1094kJ / 258kcal1094kJ / 258kcal
Fat2.2g2.2g
Saturates0.4g0.4g
Carbohydrate47.6g47.6g
Sugars3.6g3.6g
Fibre3.7g3.7g
Protein10.2g10.2g
Salt1.0g1.0g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

