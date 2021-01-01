By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Charlie Bigham's Shepherd's Pie 325G

5(1)Write a review
Charlie Bigham's Shepherd's Pie 325G
£ 4.75
£1.47/100g

Product Description

  • Tender minced lamb, slow-cooked in red wine then covered with our creamy mashed potato and a crunchy breadcrumb topping.
  • Design: bigfish.co.uk
  • Over twenty years ago I started hand-preparing delicious recipes in small batches, the way you would at home. We've never cut corners or compromised on quality - and never will. I'm always looking for ways to make everything we do even better, so if you have any ideas, I'd love to hear from you.
  • Oven Cook in 30 Mins
  • Pack size: 325G

Information

Ingredients

Potatoes, Lamb (33%), Carrots, Onions, Red Wine, Cream (Milk), Celery, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Free-Range Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Garlic Purée, British Beef, Red Wine Concentrate, Wheat Flour, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Sugar, Rosemary, Parsley, Thyme, Corn Starch, Molasses, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Dried Potatoes, Onion Powder, Yeast, Onion Juice, Leeks, Dried Onions, Thyme Oil, Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Rosemary Oil, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Star Anise, Ground Turmeric, Ground Black Pepper, Colour Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts, Peanuts and Sesame.

Storage

Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5ºC. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200ºC/180º C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the shepherd's pie in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.

Warnings

  • WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Name and address

  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Let Us Know What You Think:
  • Bigham's,
  • Coriander House,
  • London,
  • NW10 7AW,
  • UK.
  • 020 8453 9898
  • letusknowwhatyouthink@bighams.com
  • www.bighams.com

Net Contents

325g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:per pack:
Energy 536kJ, 128kcal1744kJ, 416kcal
Fat 5.8g18.8g
of which saturates 2.6g8.5g
Carbohydrate 9.6g31.4g
of which sugars 1.6g5.1g
Protein 8.0g26.1g
Salt 0.52g1.70g

Safety information

View more safety information

WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Want the rest of these great meals.

5 stars

Excellent but where are the rest of these great meals. Much better than Tescos, trying to get me to buy your similar meals? No way I will buy them elsewhere.

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Cottage Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Tesco Finest Fish Pie 400G

£ 3.50
£8.75/kg

Offer

Charlie Bigham's Shepherd's Pie 650G

£ 7.75
£1.20/100g

Charlie Bigham's Macaroni Cheese 340G

£ 4.75
£1.40/100g
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here