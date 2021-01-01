Charlie Bigham's Shepherd's Pie 325G

Want the rest of these great meals.
Excellent but where are the rest of these great meals. Much better than Tescos, trying to get me to buy your similar meals? No way I will buy them elsewhere.
Potatoes, Lamb (33%), Carrots, Onions, Red Wine, Cream (Milk), Celery, Butter (Milk), Cornflour, Tomato Purée, Free-Range Egg Yolk, Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Yeast Extract, Rapeseed Oil, Beef Gelatine, Salt, Garlic Purée, British Beef, Red Wine Concentrate, Wheat Flour, Dijon Mustard (Water, Mustard Seeds, Spirit Vinegar, Salt), Sugar, Rosemary, Parsley, Thyme, Corn Starch, Molasses, Sunflower Oil, Black Pepper, Dried Potatoes, Onion Powder, Yeast, Onion Juice, Leeks, Dried Onions, Thyme Oil, Caramelised Sugar, White Pepper, Rosemary Oil, Ground Bay Leaf, Ground Star Anise, Ground Turmeric, Ground Black Pepper, Colour Paprika Extract, Turmeric Extract
Please Keep Flat & in the FridgeKeep in a fridge below 5ºC. It's at its best when cooked from fresh. If you do freeze it, do so before the use by date, eat within one month and defrost fully before cooking. For use by date, see top of pack.
Oven cook
Instructions: This recipe is made with some raw ingredients and isn't suitable for microwaving.
1. Preheat your oven to 200ºC/180º C fan/gas mark 6. (Be careful not to grill by mistake!)
2. Remove the film but leave the shepherd's pie in its wooden tray*.
3. Place on a baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 30 mins. If using a gas oven, cook for an extra 5 mins.
4. Leave to stand for 2 mins before serving. Make sure it's piping hot throughout.
*Our wooden trays are designed for the oven. Just make sure they aren't placed close to any element or flame.
325g ℮
|Typical Values
|per 100g:
|per pack:
|Energy
|536kJ, 128kcal
|1744kJ, 416kcal
|Fat
|5.8g
|18.8g
|of which saturates
|2.6g
|8.5g
|Carbohydrate
|9.6g
|31.4g
|of which sugars
|1.6g
|5.1g
|Protein
|8.0g
|26.1g
|Salt
|0.52g
|1.70g
WARNING: Although we do our very best to take out all the bones, some may remain.
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021
Average of 5 stars
Help other customers like you
Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.
Excellent but where are the rest of these great meals. Much better than Tescos, trying to get me to buy your similar meals? No way I will buy them elsewhere.