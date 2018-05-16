Piatnica Cottage Cheese Naturalny 200G

Product Description
- Cottage cheese natural
- Milk from cows fed only natural, non-genetically modified organisms
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
Pasteurised Milk, Pasteurised Cream (Milk), Salt
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold
Storage
Keep refrigerated in +1 °C - +6 °C. Do not freeze.Once opened consume within 48 hours. Use by: see lid.
Produce of
Produced in Poland, Using milk from: Poland
Preparation and Usage
- Do not heat in cup. Shake before use.
Name and address
- Okręgowa Spółdzielnia,
- Mleczarska w Piątnicy,
- 18-421 Piątnica,
- ul. Forteczna 3.
Return to
- www.piatnica.com.pl
Net Contents
200g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g:
|Energy
|406 kJ/97 kcal
|Fat
|5,0 g
|of which saturated
|3,5 g
|Carbohydrate
|2,0 g
|of which sugars
|1,5 g
|Protein
|11 g
|Salt
|0,70 g
