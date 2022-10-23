We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nescafe Dolce Gusto Americano Coffee 16 Pods 128G

4.4(5)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Dolce Gusto Americano Coffee 16 Pods 128G
£4.50
£3.52/100g

Product Description

  • Roast and ground coffee.
  • More information on:
  • www.dolce-gusto.co.uk
  • www.dolce-gusto.ie
  • Transform your mornings with NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Americano, a 100% Arabica coffee with an intensity of 4 out of 11. This long cup (at 230ml) is an elegant coffee with fruity and floral notes, and a fine crema. Savour the nuanced notes of lychee and rose, in this lightly roasted body, mug-sized coffee.
  • The box contains 16 pods designed for NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® pod coffee machines for you to prepare 16 mugs of Americcano!
  • World-Class Premium Coffee Origins
  • Our talented coffee creators have blended South American coffee beans from Columbia and Brazil, and lightly roasted them to create NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® Americano's delicate flavour.
  • Professional Quality Coffee System
  • Create professional quality coffees with a thick velvety crema, thanks to the machine's high pressure (up to 15 bars).
  • Aroma Freshness Protection
  • With our hermetically sealed pods, which preserve coffee freshness, you'll enjoy rich aromatic mugs every time.
  • Over 50 Coffee Creations
  • With NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto®, you can enjoy over 50 premium coffee creations, whether you like your coffee short or long, black or white. Enjoy a choice of bold Ristretto, intense Espresso, aromatic Lungo and full-bodied Americano or frothy Cappuccino, smooth Latte Macchiato, or even hot chocolate, teas, and cold beverages.d a fine crema.
  • Packed in a protective atmosphere.
  • NESCAFÉ Dolce Gusto Americano
  • Transform your mornings!
  • A 100% Arabica coffee
  • Elegant coffee with fruity and floral notes, a lightly roasted body and a fine crema
  • Pack size: 128G

Information

Storage

Store in a clean, cool and dry place.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to Prepare
  • Simply slide your Americano pod into your NESCAFÉ® Dolce Gusto® machine. Your coffee will be ready right away.

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,

Return to

  • Good to talk
  • UK Tel 0800 707 60 66
  • IRE Tel 00800 63785385
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.
  • Nestle Ireland,
  • 3030 Lake Drive,
  • City West,
  • Dublin,
  • D24 KX6Y.

Net Contents

16 x 8g ℮

5 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

My favourite

4 stars

These are my favourite pods, one pod per coffee as opposed to needing two. I add hot milk. £1 More expensive at Tesco though…why?

Great tasting coffee.

5 stars

Great tasting coffee.

Tastes good and affordable

5 stars

Affordable and tastes good. Convenient to use in the morning when there is no time to wait for the kettle to boil. Smells good too.

I always use these pods the quality and taste are

5 stars

I always use these pods the quality and taste are always constantly high

In store you can get no. 9 which for a black coffe

3 stars

In store you can get no. 9 which for a black coffee drinker is much better. Please put on line too

