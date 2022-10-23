Nescafe Dolce Gusto Americano Coffee 16 Pods 128G

My favourite
These are my favourite pods, one pod per coffee as opposed to needing two. I add hot milk. £1 More expensive at Tesco though…why?
Great tasting coffee.
Great tasting coffee.
Tastes good and affordable
Affordable and tastes good. Convenient to use in the morning when there is no time to wait for the kettle to boil. Smells good too.
I always use these pods the quality and taste are
I always use these pods the quality and taste are always constantly high
In store you can get no. 9 which for a black coffe
In store you can get no. 9 which for a black coffee drinker is much better. Please put on line too