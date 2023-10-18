We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Freshpet Select Homestyle Chicken & Garden Vegetable 680G

Freshpet Select Homestyle Chicken & Garden Vegetable 680G

£9.50

£13.97/kg

A Complete Pet Food for DogsLearn more at freshpet.com.
82.5% Farm raised chicken5% Garden vegetables, wholesome oats & cranberries containing natural antioxidants + essential vitamins & minerals
At Freshpet®, we believe pets deserve real, nourishing food, like the fresh food we enjoy. We gently steam our simple ingredients to retain the essential nutrients pets need to lead their happiest, most tail-wagging lives.
Fresh from the kitchenNatural ingredients with added vitamins & mineralsReal Food Fresh from The Fridge100% Complete & Balanced for All Life StagesPrepared in our Freshpet kitchens
Pack size: 680G

Ingredients

Chicken (82.5%), Pea Protein, Pea Fibre, Oat Flour (2%), Carrots (1%), Sweet Potato (1%), Vinegar, Green Beans (0.6%), Garlic Powder, Cranberries (0.5%), Minerals, Fish Oil, Spinach

Net Contents

680g ℮

Preparation and Usage

Feeding GuidelinesDepending on the age, activity level and condition of your dog, the feeding guidelines will need to be adjusted. The normal daily feeding amount for a healthy adult dog:Dogs' Weight: 2 - 4.5 kg, Daily Amount: 135 - 225 gDogs' Weight: 4.6 - 9 kg, Daily Amount: 225 - 380 gDogs' Weight: 9.1 - 16 kg, Daily Amount: 380 - 640 gDogs' Weight: 16.1 - 23 kg, Daily Amount: 640 - 755 gDogs' Weight: 23.1 - 29.5 kg, Daily Amount: 755 - 920 gDogs' Weight: +5 kg, Daily Amount: +140 gThe above quantities can be fed as one meal or divided into two meals based on your dog's preference. For pregnant females, gradually increase the food offered during the last four weeks of gestation up to 40% over the normal adult requirement. For lactating females, offer two to three times the normal adult requirement. For puppies, feed up to twice the normal adult requirement from four to fourteen months of age in two to three feedings. When switching foods, gradually increase the new food and decrease the previous food to help make a smooth transition. Visit your veterinarian regularly to maintain your pet's health. Always provide fresh water.

