Wicked Kitchen Jazzy Jam Doughnuts 5 Pack

£ 1.00
£0.20/each

One doughnut
  • Energy585kJ 139kcal
    7%
  • Fat4.6g
    7%
  • Saturates1.7g
    9%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 585kJ / 139kcal

Product Description

  • 5 Doughnuts with an apple and raspberry jam filling, dusted with sugar.
  • Soft, squishy doughnuts, sugar dusted, stuffed with sticky delicious apple raspberry jam

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Apple and Raspberry Jam Filling (14%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Potassium Chloride, Cornflour, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat. May contain sesame seeds, soya, milk and egg. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

5

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne doughnut (45g)Per 100g
Energy585kJ / 139kcal1300kJ / 309kcal
Fat4.6g10.3g
Saturates1.7g3.7g
Carbohydrate21.4g47.5g
Sugars6.1g13.5g
Fibre0.8g1.8g
Protein2.6g5.7g
Salt0.2g0.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Wet, chewy and disgusting

1 stars

Wet, chewy and disgusting.

Best vegan doughnuts EVER

5 stars

Omg these are the best. Very happy 4year old. Please always stock these 10/10

