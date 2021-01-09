Wicked Kitchen Jazzy Jam Doughnuts 5 Pack

Wet, chewy and disgusting
Best vegan doughnuts EVER
Omg these are the best. Very happy 4year old. Please always stock these 10/10
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 585kJ / 139kcal
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Apple and Raspberry Jam Filling (14%) [Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Apple Purée, Sugar, Raspberry Purée, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Colour (Anthocyanins), Gelling Agent (Pectin), Flavouring], Palm Oil, Dextrose, Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Raising Agents (Potassium Bicarbonate, Disodium Diphosphate, Calcium Phosphates), Wheat Gluten, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Sodium Stearoyl-2-Lactylate, Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Potassium Chloride, Cornflour, Salt, Stabiliser (Sodium Carboxymethylcellulose), Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).
5 Servings
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
5
|Typical Values
|One doughnut (45g)
|Per 100g
|Energy
|585kJ / 139kcal
|1300kJ / 309kcal
|Fat
|4.6g
|10.3g
|Saturates
|1.7g
|3.7g
|Carbohydrate
|21.4g
|47.5g
|Sugars
|6.1g
|13.5g
|Fibre
|0.8g
|1.8g
|Protein
|2.6g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.2g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
