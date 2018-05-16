We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Honey & Almond Granola 1Kg

Tesco Honey & Almond Granola 1Kg
£ 1.70
£0.17/100g
Per 50g
  • Energy897kJ 213kcal
    11%
  • Fat6.2g
    9%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars7.8g
    9%
  • Salt0.1g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1794kJ / 427kcal

Product Description

  • Toasted oat and honey granola with flaked and chopped almonds.
  • We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades
  • WHOLEGRAIN OATS Gently toasted with pure honey and crunchy chopped almonds
  • Pack size: 1KG

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (72%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Flaked and Chopped Almonds (2%), Honey (1.5%), Sunflower Seed, Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts and milk. Also, may contain wheat., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.

Number of uses

20 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

Recycling info

Film. Recycle at large supermarket

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

1kg e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 50g
Energy1794kJ / 427kcal897kJ / 213kcal
Fat12.3g6.2g
Saturates1.5g0.8g
Carbohydrate64.3g32.2g
Sugars15.6g7.8g
Fibre6.5g3.3g
Protein11.4g5.7g
Salt0.1g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

Safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.

