Tesco Honey & Almond Granola 1Kg

Typical values per 100g: Energy 1794kJ / 427kcal
Product Description
- Toasted oat and honey granola with flaked and chopped almonds.
- We love breakfast. That’s why we only work with millers who take pride in what they do and select the most flavourful grains for your cereals – like they’ve been doing for decades
- WHOLEGRAIN OATS Gently toasted with pure honey and crunchy chopped almonds
- Pack size: 1KG
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Oat Flakes (72%), Sugar, Rapeseed Oil, Flaked and Chopped Almonds (2%), Honey (1.5%), Sunflower Seed, Flavouring.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts and milk. Also, may contain wheat., For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container. Contents may settle during transit.
Number of uses
20 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts/seeds.
Recycling info
Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
1kg e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 50g
|Energy
|1794kJ / 427kcal
|897kJ / 213kcal
|Fat
|12.3g
|6.2g
|Saturates
|1.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|64.3g
|32.2g
|Sugars
|15.6g
|7.8g
|Fibre
|6.5g
|3.3g
|Protein
|11.4g
|5.7g
|Salt
|0.1g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
