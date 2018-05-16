Kallo Mini Dark Chocolate Rice Cakes 4X21g
- Energy427kJ 102kcal5%
- Fat4.8g7%
- Saturates2.8g14%
- Sugars5.7g6%
- SaltTrace<1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2,033kJ/486kcal
Product Description
- Mini Rice Cakes Coated With Belgian Dark Chocolate
- Vegetarian and vegan friendly*
- *Our product does not intentionally contain animal based ingredients, but due to the use of milk at the manufacturing site there may be a risk of cross contamination.
- 4 snack packs
- For munching on the move
- Gluten free recipe
- 102 calories per portion pack
- A source of fibre
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 84G
- A source of fibre
Information
Ingredients
Dark Chocolate (60%) [Sugar, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier: Soya Lecithin; Natural Vanilla Flavour], Wholegrain Rice (40%)
Allergy Information
- May contain Milk, Sesame Seeds and Nuts. See ingredients list for allergens in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place. Keep away from direct sunlight.
Produce of
Made in the Netherlands with ingredients from various countries
Preparation and Usage
- Exposure to heat or sunlight can cause separation of the cocoa butter. This may result in a harmless white bloom developing on the chocolate.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Net Contents
4 x 21g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|per portion pack
|Energy
|2,033kJ/486kcal
|427kJ/102kcal
|Fat
|23.0g
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|14.0g
|2.8g
|Carbohydrate
|61.0g
|13.0g
|of which sugars
|27.0g
|5.7g
|Fibre
|5.2g
|1.1g
|Protein
|6.2g
|1.3g
|Salt
|trace
|trace
