Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml

Product Description

  • Vegan sea salted caramel ice cream and chocolate couverture (33%)
  • Ice cream should always be a treat for everyone to enjoy, that's why we've made Magnum Vegan. New Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel ice cream has a velvety sea salted caramel base dipped in vegan chocolate couverture, promising the Magnum signature “cracking” experience that fans expect with every bite. The perfect vegan dessert for pleasure seekers. Excellence is achieved when you care about every detail, that's why we select the most exclusive ingredients and expert hands to create our products with passion and precision. We work closely with the Rainforest Alliance to make sure all our cocoa beans are responsibly sourced. Our cocoa beans have a long way to go before they become Magnum chocolate. It’s about quality and sustainability throughout every step of the journey. Since 1989, pleasure seekers around the world have been discovering Magnum. Visit our website to explore the full range of Magnum vegan and non-vegan ice creams and discover a world of pleasure. Magnum also has a wide range of indulgent flavours: Magnum Classic, Magnum Double Raspberry, Magnum Double Caramel, Magnum Mini Classic, Almond & White and many others. Which ice cream stick will satisfy your indulgence? Have you tried Magnum Tubs? The unique Magnum experience with cracking chocolate and velvety frozen dessert in a tub. Explore more of Magnum frozen treats, free yourself and be true to pleasure. #truetopleasure
  • Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel, a velvety sea salted caramel vegan ice cream base, dipped in Magnum signature "cracking" chocolate couverture
  • It's a frozen dessert made with the highest quality cocoa beans, certified by Rainforest Alliance to satisfy every chocolate expert
  • Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel is a pack of 3 vegan snacks for pleasure seekers
  • A sweet treat that has all the pleasure of Magnum ice cream, but suitable for vegans
  • Frozen ice cream to be stored at -18˚C
  • 3 ice cream sticks, 90 ml each to make sure you always have something good in your freezer that is suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 270ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, sugar, cocoa butter ¹, cocoa mass ¹, glucose syrup, coconut oil, glucose-fructose syrup, caramelised sugar syrup (4%), pea protein, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, E471), sea salt (0.25%), stabilisers (E412, E410), flavouring. May contain milk, soy and almond. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Chocolate Couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in CAPITALS

Storage

Store at -18°C

Produce of

Italy

Name and address

  • Unilever UK
  • Magnum
  • Freepost ADM3940
  • London SW1A 1YR.
  • Careline 0800 731 1507
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,

Return to

  • Unilever UK,
  • Magnum,
  • Freepost ADM3940,
  • London,
  • SW1A 1YR.
  • Unilever Ireland Ltd,
  • 20 Riverwalk,
  • National Digital Park,
  • Citywest Business Campus,
  • Dublin 24.

Net Contents

270 ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g UnpreparedPer 100ml UnpreparedPer Serving Unprepared%* per portion**
Energy (kJ)1379 kJ1086 kJ979 kJ12%
Energy (kcal)330 kcal260 kcal234 kcal0%
Fat (g)20 g16 g14 g20%
of which saturates (g)14 g11 g10 g50%
Carbohydrate (g)34 g27 g24 g9%
of which sugars (g)28 g22 g20 g22%
Protein (g)1.6 g1.3 g1.2 g2%
Salt (g)0.3 g0.24 g0.21 g4%
1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)----

Hands-down best Magnum EVER!

5 stars

Absolutely amazing!! Best vegan ice cream I've had! Caramel flavour is delicious, by far the best Magnum there is!

