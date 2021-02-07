Magnum Vegan Sea Salt Caramel Ice Cream 3 X 90Ml

Hands-down best Magnum EVER!
Absolutely amazing!! Best vegan ice cream I've had! Caramel flavour is delicious, by far the best Magnum there is!
Water, sugar, cocoa butter ¹, cocoa mass ¹, glucose syrup, coconut oil, glucose-fructose syrup, caramelised sugar syrup (4%), pea protein, emulsifiers (sunflower lecithins, E471), sea salt (0.25%), stabilisers (E412, E410), flavouring. May contain milk, soy and almond. ¹Rainforest Alliance Certified™ Chocolate Couverture containing vegetable fats in addition to cocoa butter
Store at -18°C
Italy
270 ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g Unprepared
|Per 100ml Unprepared
|Per Serving Unprepared
|%* per portion**
|Energy (kJ)
|1379 kJ
|1086 kJ
|979 kJ
|12%
|Energy (kcal)
|330 kcal
|260 kcal
|234 kcal
|0%
|Fat (g)
|20 g
|16 g
|14 g
|20%
|of which saturates (g)
|14 g
|11 g
|10 g
|50%
|Carbohydrate (g)
|34 g
|27 g
|24 g
|9%
|of which sugars (g)
|28 g
|22 g
|20 g
|22%
|Protein (g)
|1.6 g
|1.3 g
|1.2 g
|2%
|Salt (g)
|0.3 g
|0.24 g
|0.21 g
|4%
|1 portion = 100 g e. (Pack contains 3 portions)
