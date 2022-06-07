Merchant Gourmet Spicy Cajun Style Lentils 250G

Great easy lunch!
Love these, makes a great easy lunch, topped with a vegan burger or sausages and a bit of reaper sauce to up the heat!
Perfect for plant based foodies
Used these for a vegan nachos recipe and it was the perfect product! The flavours were amazing and had just the right amount of spice. 10/10 would recommend!
Great taste and texture
This is my favourite MG product, the flavours are really well balanced and it's so easy to use. My whole family loves it and we now use it instead of meat for any Mexican style dish!