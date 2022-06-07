We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Merchant Gourmet Spicy Cajun Style Lentils 250G

5(3)Write a review
image 1 of Merchant Gourmet Spicy Cajun Style Lentils 250G
£ 2.00
£8.00/kg

Each 125g Serving Provides:

Energy
613kJ
146kcal
7%of the reference intake
Fat
4.3g

medium

6%of the reference intake
Saturates
0.7g

low

4%of the reference intake
Sugars
4.6g

low

5%of the reference intake
Salt
0.66g

medium

11%of the reference intake

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy per 100g (as sold)

Product Description

  • Spicy Cajun-Style Lentils & Red Kidney Beans
  • For more recipes visit: merchant-gourmet.com
  • Discover the pleasure of plant-based food with Merchant Gourmet!
  • Puy and green lentils, cooked together with red kidney beans in a rich tomato sauce, flavoured with punchy jalapeno, rosemary and smoked paprika.
  • Chilli rating - 2
  • Source of protein
  • High fibre
  • Low sugar
  • Vegetarian Society Approved - Vegan
  • Pack size: 250G
Information

Ingredients

Tomato Puree (29%) (Tomato, Acidity Regulator: Citric Acid), Cooked Puy Lentil (20%) (Water, Puy Lentils), Cooked Green Lentil (20%) (Water, Green Lentils), Rehydrated Red Kidney Beans (8%), Onion, Cooked Durum Wheat (7%) (Water, Durum Wheat), Olive Oil, Sherry Vinegar (Sulphites), Garlic, Sugar, Salt, Spices, Jalapeno Taste Mix [Rice Flour, Spices (of which Jalapeno Chili Pepper), Natural Flavourings, Sunflower Oil], Rosemary, Smoked Paprika, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Soya and Mustard. For allergens see ingredients highlighted in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, keep in the fridge and eat within 3 days.

Preparation and Usage

  • Easy to prepare
  • Squeeze the pouch to loosen the grains. For best results, heat through in a pan with a dash of water. Otherwise, tear a 2cm opening at the top and microwave for 45s at 900w, or simply enjoy it cold.
  • Get creative
  • For the perfect plant-based nachos in minutes, warm tortilla chips in an oven for a few minutes. Heat the Cajun-Style Lentils and pour over the chips. Top the lentils with cheese (a vegan cheese to make it plant-based) and place back in the oven for a few minutes just to melt. Top with crispy onions, tomato salsa and guacamole. Swap out tortilla chips to create cajun lentil dirty fries and enjoy!

Number of uses

Serves 2 (125g per serving)

Recycling info

Pack. Don't Recycle

Name and address

  • Merchant Gourmet,
  • 2 Rollins Street,
  • London,
  • SE15 1EW.

Return to

Net Contents

250g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g (as sold)
Energy kJ/kcal490/117
Fat3.4g
of which saturates0.6g
Carbohydrate12g
of which sugars3.7g
Fibre7.7g
Protein5.7g
Salt0.53g
Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

3 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Great easy lunch!

5 stars

Love these, makes a great easy lunch, topped with a vegan burger or sausages and a bit of reaper sauce to up the heat!

Perfect for plant based foodies

5 stars

Used these for a vegan nachos recipe and it was the perfect product! The flavours were amazing and had just the right amount of spice. 10/10 would recommend!

Great taste and texture

5 stars

This is my favourite MG product, the flavours are really well balanced and it's so easy to use. My whole family loves it and we now use it instead of meat for any Mexican style dish!

