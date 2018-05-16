Tesco Wensleydale with Rhubarb 200g

- Energy464kJ 112kcal6%
Product Description
- Wensleydale cheese with sugar infused dried rhubarb pieces and golden raisins.
- 100% BRITISH MILK Carefully blended with sweet & tangy rhubarb.
- Pack size: 200G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wensleydale Cheese (Milk), Sugar Infused Dried Rhubarb (5%) [Rhubarb, Sugar, Dextrose, Sunflower Oil], Golden Raisins [Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Flavouring, Fructose, Preservative (Potassium Sorbate).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, consume within 3 days. Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Made using British milk.
Number of uses
approx. 6 Servings
Recycling info
Film. Don't Recycle Tray. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
200g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|1546kJ / 372kcal
|464kJ / 112kcal
|Fat
|29.3g
|8.8g
|Saturates
|18.6g
|5.6g
|Carbohydrate
|10.4g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|9.6g
|2.9g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.4g
|Protein
|16.1g
|4.8g
|Salt
|1.7g
|0.5g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
