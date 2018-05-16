Tesco Plant Chef Meat Free Chunks 300G

- Energy477kJ 115kcal6%
- Fat7.6g11%
- Saturates0.5g3%
- Sugars0.2g<1%
- Salt0.3g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1085kJ / 261kcal
Product Description
- Seasoned meat free chicken-style pieces made with rehydrated textured soya protein.
- 100% Plant Based Versatile seasoned soya protein pieces for curries, stir fries and meals
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Rehydrated Textured Soya Protein (63%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion Purée, Chickpea Flour, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Rice Flour, Lemon Juice, Soya Protein Concentrate, Yeast Extract, Salt, Onion Powder, Garlic Powder, Maltodextrin, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins).
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 Frozen 14 mins Cooking instructions given are for 5 pieces. Place on a pre-heated baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven for 14 minutes, turning occasionally. Leave to stand for 1 minute after cooking.
Number of uses
approx. 5 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|5 pieces (44g**)
|Energy
|1085kJ / 261kcal
|477kJ / 115kcal
|Fat
|17.3g
|7.6g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|0.5g
|Carbohydrate
|6.9g
|3.1g
|Sugars
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Fibre
|6.4g
|2.8g
|Protein
|16.3g
|7.2g
|Salt
|0.8g
|0.3g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 220g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
