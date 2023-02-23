We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Harringtons Lamb & Rice Complete Dog Food 12Kg

£30.00

£2.50/kg

Rich in Lamb & Rice, Adult Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks OnwardsCarbon Negative ProductionDiscover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COMProud to be the UK's first carbon negative large Pet Food Company.Scan here to find out more about our nutritional information
Our new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty & nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins & minerals in every bite.Our recipe includes more freshly prepared meat ingredients than ever before as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe.We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier, and also omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog's glossy coat.Additional benefits from ingredients such as prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system.From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.
Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.
Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.
100% Complete FoodHigh Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat IngredientsAll Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & MineralsNo NastiesNo Dairy
Pack size: 12KG
Vitamin E to help support a healthy immune systemOmega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system, aid cognitive development and maintain your dog's glossy coat

Ingredients

Lamb and Meat Meals 26% (Dried Lamb 6.5%*), Maize, Barley, Rice (14%), Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Poultry Fat, Beet Pulp, Linseed, Salmon Oil (1%), Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Lamb, equivalent to 26g Lamb in every 100g Kibble

Produce of

Proudly Made in the UK. Produced in Yorkshire, UK

Net Contents

12kg

Preparation and Usage

Calories per 100g = 360 Kcal.Feeding GuideThe recommended daily servings shown in the chart are a guide only. How much you feed depends on age, breed and level of activity† and you should use your own judgement to determine the correct amount of food needed for your dog. Young and growing dogs require feeding little and often and to appetite. Always make sure that your dog has access to fresh water at all times. When changing dog foods, we recommend that you do so gradually.†For active dogs add 10% more food.3-10kg: 65-180g10-20kg: 180-360g20-40kg: 360-540g40kg+: 540g+

