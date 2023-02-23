Harringtons Lamb & Rice Complete Dog Food 12Kg

Rich in Lamb & Rice, Adult Complete, for All Dogs Aged 8 Weeks Onwards Carbon Negative Production Discover our full range at: HARRINGTONSPETFOOD.COM Proud to be the UK's first carbon negative large Pet Food Company. Scan here to find out more about our nutritional information

Our new and upgraded recipe is now even more tasty & nutritious, with freshly prepared meat ingredients, vegetables, botanicals, vitamins & minerals in every bite. Our recipe includes more freshly prepared meat ingredients than ever before as a great source of natural protein for energy, growth & repair and meat ingredients come #1 in our recipe. We've added a delicious homemade chicken gravy to both the inside & outside of our kibble to make our recipe even tastier, and also omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system and maintain your dog's glossy coat. Additional benefits from ingredients such as prebiotic FOS to help maintain a healthy digestion, seaweed to support oral hygiene & provide a natural source of vitamins, minerals & trace elements and vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system. From the UK's first carbon negative pet food company.

Our family-founded business started in Yorkshire back in 1923. And our mission to make the best, affordable, natural food for all is still going strong today. We expertly make our food with care right here in the UK and are proud to be the nation’s first carbon negative pet food company.

Harringtons® is a registered trademark of Inspired Pet Nutrition Ltd.

100% Complete Food High Meat Recipe with Freshly Prepared Meat Ingredients All Natural Ingredients + Vitamins & Minerals No Nasties No Dairy

Pack size: 12KG

Vitamin E to help support a healthy immune system Omega 6 & 3 in the form of salmon oil to support a healthy immune system, aid cognitive development and maintain your dog's glossy coat

Ingredients

Lamb and Meat Meals 26% (Dried Lamb 6.5%*), Maize, Barley, Rice (14%), Freshly Prepared Chicken (4%), Poultry Fat, Beet Pulp, Linseed, Salmon Oil (1%), Minerals, Poultry Gravy (0.5%), Seaweed (0.1%), FOS (0.1%), Yucca Extract (0.01%), *6.5% Dried Lamb, equivalent to 26g Lamb in every 100g Kibble

Produce of

Proudly Made in the UK. Produced in Yorkshire, UK

Net Contents

12kg

Preparation and Usage