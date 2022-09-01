We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Washing Powder 80 Washes 4kg

Indulge your senses in fragrant bursts of exotic florals, natural wood and lush fruits with Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder. Its improved fragrance release formula ensures burst after burst of its tropical scent is released right through your day, so your laundry stays fragrantly fresh, with a brilliant deep clean you'll love. The lily’s floral scent is a favourite, ranking in the top five most popular fresh cut flowers in the world. You can rest assured that your clothes will be brilliantly clean and fresh for longer with this laundry detergent from the UK's no.1 fragrance detergent brand**. What's more, this washing powder uses 5% less packaging* – a smaller box, made from 100% recyclable cardboard. Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder, with its sensational fragrance, is available in washing liquid, washing powder and washing capsule form. Its unique formula cares for the fabric of your clothes and is suitable for washing both colours and whites. Surf's laundry range offers brilliant cleaning while bringing you the joy of fresh fragrance long after you've washed your clothes. For best results in soft water, use 50 g of powder for light loads, 90 g for standard loads and 170 g for larger or dirtier loads. In medium water, use 90 g for light loads, 130 g for standard and 201 g maximum. In hard water, use 130 g for light loads, 170 g for standard and 250 g maximum (1-hour cycle). *Vs previous packaging **Nielsen, 52 w/e 01.01.2023
Surf Tropical Lily Laundry Powder now features an improved long-lasting fragrance with natural essential oilsFragrance release ensures this laundry powder gives your clothes an intense burst of freshness released throughout the dayThis washing powder uses 5% less packaging* – a smaller box, made from 100% recyclable cardboardWashing powder from Surf, the UK's no.1 fragrance detergent brand**If you love this laundry powder, try Surf capsules for our best ever fragranceSurf concentrated laundry powder gives you brilliantly clean laundry every time, while caring for the fabric of your clothes
5-15%: Anionic surfactants <5%: Enzymes, Nonionic surfactants, Optical brighteners, Oxygen-based bleaching agents, Perfume, Phosphonates, Polycarboxylates, Soap, Zeolites, Benzyl Salicyclate, Citronellol, Hexyl Cinnamal, Linalool, Cinnamyl alcohol

