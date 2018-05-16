Heinz Vegan Salad Cream 435G
Product Description
- Vegan Salad Cream
- Discover the rest of the Heinz sauces range, and all the delicious recipes you can make with it here: www.heinz.co.uk
- Introducing Heinz Vegan Salad Cream
- You might not eat it on a salad, and no, it's definitely not made of cream. Fear not, this plant-based beauty still has that same deliciously zingy taste of Heinz Salad Cream we all know and love. So, use it as a salad dressing for your salads or dollop it onto your sandwich and sandwiches at your leisure. Bring on the zing!
- V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
- Delicious with salads and sandwiches
- Vegan alternative to salad cream
- Gluten Free
- No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
- Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
- Kosher
- Pack size: 435G
Information
Ingredients
Water, Rapeseed Oil (22%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Starch, Mustard Powder, Salt, Colour (Riboflavin)
Allergy Information
- Contains: Mustard
Storage
After opening refrigerate and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: see cap.
Preparation and Usage
- Shake well before use.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
Net Contents
435g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|1258kJ / 299kcal
|Fat
|23.1g
|- of which saturates
|1.7g
|Carbohydrate
|20.5g
|- of which sugars
|17g
|Protein
|0.9g
|Salt
|1.5g
