Heinz Vegan Salad Cream 435G

Heinz Vegan Salad Cream 435G
Product Description

  • Vegan Salad Cream
  • Discover the rest of the Heinz sauces range, and all the delicious recipes you can make with it here: www.heinz.co.uk
  • Introducing Heinz Vegan Salad Cream
  • You might not eat it on a salad, and no, it's definitely not made of cream. Fear not, this plant-based beauty still has that same deliciously zingy taste of Heinz Salad Cream we all know and love. So, use it as a salad dressing for your salads or dollop it onto your sandwich and sandwiches at your leisure. Bring on the zing!
  • V-Label.EU - European Vegetarian Union
  • Rinse - Bottle - Recycle
  • Cap - Recycle
  • Delicious with salads and sandwiches
  • Vegan alternative to salad cream
  • Gluten Free
  • No artificial colours, flavours or preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegans & Vegetarians
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 435G

Information

Ingredients

Water, Rapeseed Oil (22%), Sugar, Spirit Vinegar, Modified Starch, Mustard Powder, Salt, Colour (Riboflavin)

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Mustard

Storage

After opening refrigerate and use within 8 weeks. Best before end: see cap.

Preparation and Usage

  • Shake well before use.

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • H.J. Heinz Foods UK Ltd.,
  • London,
  • SE1 9SG.
  • H.J. Heinz Company (Ireland) Ltd.,
  • Avoca Court,
  • Blackrock,

Return to

Net Contents

435g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 1258kJ / 299kcal
Fat 23.1g
- of which saturates 1.7g
Carbohydrate 20.5g
- of which sugars 17g
Protein 0.9g
Salt 1.5g

