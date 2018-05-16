Tesco 4 Greek Inspired Lamb Kebabs 400G

- Energy848kJ 203kcal10%
- Fat13.2g19%
- Saturates6.6g33%
- Sugars1.1g1%
- Salt0.7g12%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 245kcal
Product Description
- 4 Reformed minced lamb kebabs seasoned with herbs, garlic and spices.
- From Trusted farms Juicy and flavoursome lamb with garlic, herbs and spices
- Pack size: 400G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Lamb (90%), Rice Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Dried Garlic, Potato Starch, Spices, Lemon Juice Powder, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dried Green Pepper, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Yeast, Psyllium Fibre, Paprika Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.
Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British lamb.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
400g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One kebab (83g**)
|Energy
|1021kJ / 245kcal
|848kJ / 203kcal
|Fat
|15.9g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|7.9g
|6.6g
|Carbohydrate
|6.3g
|5.2g
|Sugars
|1.3g
|1.1g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.0g
|Protein
|18.6g
|15.4g
|Salt
|0.9g
|0.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 332g.
|-
|-
|When grilled according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
