We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 4 Greek Inspired Lamb Kebabs 400G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 4 Greek Inspired Lamb Kebabs 400G
£ 4.00
£1.00/100g
One kebab
  • Energy848kJ 203kcal
    10%
  • Fat13.2g
    19%
  • Saturates6.6g
    33%
  • Sugars1.1g
    1%
  • Salt0.7g
    12%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1021kJ / 245kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Reformed minced lamb kebabs seasoned with herbs, garlic and spices.
  • From Trusted farms Juicy and flavoursome lamb with garlic, herbs and spices
  • Pack size: 400G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Lamb (90%), Rice Flour, Water, Sugar, Salt, Herbs, Dried Garlic, Potato Starch, Spices, Lemon Juice Powder, Tapioca Starch, Onion Powder, Sunflower Oil, Dried Green Pepper, Dextrose, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Stabiliser (Hydroxypropyl Methyl Cellulose), Maize Starch, Yeast, Psyllium Fibre, Paprika Extract.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/ Gas 6 16-18 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: For best results grill. 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated grill. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British lamb.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

400g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne kebab (83g**)
Energy1021kJ / 245kcal848kJ / 203kcal
Fat15.9g13.2g
Saturates7.9g6.6g
Carbohydrate6.3g5.2g
Sugars1.3g1.1g
Fibre1.2g1.0g
Protein18.6g15.4g
Salt0.9g0.7g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
** When grilled according to instructions 400g typically weighs 332g.--
When grilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain. Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here