Mcvities Hobnobs Chocolate Brownie Flavoured Biscuits 262G

Not as nice as a normal hobnob
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Chocolate hobnobs are my favourite chocolate so I was really excited to try the chocolate brownie flavour, however I was really disappointed. They had a weird/odd taste to them, and unfortunately I just don’t think the flavours mix.
Cookie goodness
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Having tried these chocolate brownie biscuits for the first time, I must say I liked them a lot. The crumbly crisp texture when biting into them reminded me of a hobnob but also the chocolatey flavour of a brownie was indulgent and tasty. My teenage boys like them with their cold milk as a mid-afternoon snack.
I really enjoyed, my husband not as much
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] From the flavour on the packet I had a flavour in my mind which it didn't quite meet but although I enjoy hobnobs the chocolate brownie was more enjoyable again. The chocolate flavour comes through well. My husband felt the flavour our better suit a different sort of biscuit, something plainer
Amazing!!!
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are great!! I never normally go for hobnobs but I’m glad I did. They really taste like brownie and go down a treat with a cuppa. I’ll be glad to add them to the biscuit stash, although I don’t think there’ll be any left for guests
Great choice of chocolate lovers
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought it as I want try something new as chocolate lovers Really nice biscuits chocolate brownie flavour. Packing is recycled, so happy that good for environment too. No any artificial colours or flavours, also no vegetable oil so can be good for children's. Definitely can recommend it. Love it!
Very yummy
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very crunchy and yummy biscuits! They have such a delicious and not too sweet flavour. You can feel the chocolate brownie and oats and you can't eat just one! They are great for when on the go or at home, whenever you want something sweet.
They’ve changed the game
[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are sooo tasty, they’re chocolaty but not at all sickly! I feel the biscuit is well covered in chocolate giving the perfect balance of Oaty and chocolate! They’re great for dipping in a cup of tea too! They’re nice and crunchy with a lovely creamy aftertaste!