Mcvities Hobnobs Chocolate Brownie Flavoured Biscuits 262G

4.4(7)Write a review
Mcvities Hobnobs Chocolate Brownie Flavoured Biscuits 262G
£ 1.35
£0.52/100g

New

Each biscuit (18.8g) contains
  • Energy387 kJ 92 kcal
    5%
  • Fat4.3g
    6%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars6.1g
    7%
  • Salt0.13g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Chocolate Brownie Flavour Oaty Biscuits Covered in Milk Chocolate
  • www.123healthybalance.com
  • Team GB Proud Partner
  • Terracycle® Film
  • Recycled in UK and IE by terracycle.eu
  • Don't recycle in kerbside collection
  • ® Registered Trade Mark Of United Biscuits (UK) Limited.

By Appointment to Her Majesty the Queen Biscuit Manufacturers United Biscuits (UK) Limited, Hayes

  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • No hydrogenated vegetable oil
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 262G

Information

Ingredients

Rolled Oats (30%), Milk Chocolate (25%) [Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Dried Skimmed Milk, Dried Whey (Milk), Butter Oil (Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Shea), Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E476), Natural Flavouring], Wholemeal Wheat Flour (16%), Sugar, Vegetable Oil (Palm), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Salt, Natural Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place.Once Opened, Store in an Airtight Container.

Number of uses

Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • Freepost McVitie's.

Return to

  • Quality Guarantee
  • Please contact us on our Careline if you have any feedback on our products, or write to the Consumer Services Team, enclosing your pack, complete with the Best Before panel and contents. This does not affect your statutory rights.
  • Tel: Freephone (Mon - Fri 9am - 5pm) UK 0800 456 1372
  • Mail:
  • (UK): Freepost McVitie's.
  • Email via: www.unitedbiscuits.com

Net Contents

262g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer Biscuit (18.8g)
Energy (kJ)2060387
(kcal)49292
Fat 23.0g4.3g
of which Saturates 11.2g2.1g
Carbohydrate 61.7g11.6g
of which Sugars 32.7g6.1g
Fibre 5.2g1.0g
Protein 6.9g1.3g
Salt 0.70g0.13g
Typical number of biscuits per pack: 14--

7 Reviews

Average of 4.4 stars

Not as nice as a normal hobnob

2 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Chocolate hobnobs are my favourite chocolate so I was really excited to try the chocolate brownie flavour, however I was really disappointed. They had a weird/odd taste to them, and unfortunately I just don’t think the flavours mix.

Cookie goodness

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Having tried these chocolate brownie biscuits for the first time, I must say I liked them a lot. The crumbly crisp texture when biting into them reminded me of a hobnob but also the chocolatey flavour of a brownie was indulgent and tasty. My teenage boys like them with their cold milk as a mid-afternoon snack.

I really enjoyed, my husband not as much

4 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] From the flavour on the packet I had a flavour in my mind which it didn't quite meet but although I enjoy hobnobs the chocolate brownie was more enjoyable again. The chocolate flavour comes through well. My husband felt the flavour our better suit a different sort of biscuit, something plainer

Amazing!!!

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are great!! I never normally go for hobnobs but I’m glad I did. They really taste like brownie and go down a treat with a cuppa. I’ll be glad to add them to the biscuit stash, although I don’t think there’ll be any left for guests

Great choice of chocolate lovers

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] I bought it as I want try something new as chocolate lovers Really nice biscuits chocolate brownie flavour. Packing is recycled, so happy that good for environment too. No any artificial colours or flavours, also no vegetable oil so can be good for children's. Definitely can recommend it. Love it!

Very yummy

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] Very crunchy and yummy biscuits! They have such a delicious and not too sweet flavour. You can feel the chocolate brownie and oats and you can't eat just one! They are great for when on the go or at home, whenever you want something sweet.

They’ve changed the game

5 stars

Review from United Biscuits (UK) Limited trading as Pladis

[This review was collected as part of a promotion.] These are sooo tasty, they’re chocolaty but not at all sickly! I feel the biscuit is well covered in chocolate giving the perfect balance of Oaty and chocolate! They’re great for dipping in a cup of tea too! They’re nice and crunchy with a lovely creamy aftertaste!

