Schwartz Wrap It Smoky Spanish 30G
Product Description
- A smoky recipe mix with smoked paprika, fennel seed and parsley for creating delicious Spanish style wraps
- Ready in 20 Mins
- Perfect for Chicken
- Full of Flavour
- 1 of Your 5 a Day is Provided by 1 Serving of Our Recipe
- No Hydrogenated Fats
- No Added Preservatives or MSG
- No Artificial Colours or Flavourings
- Suitable for Vegans
- Pack size: 30G
Information
Ingredients
Spices (Smoked Paprika (16%), Dried Onion, Dried Garlic, Turmeric, Fennel (2%), Black Pepper), Modified Starch, Natural Flavourings, Sea Salt, Herbs (Parsley (2%), Oregano), Acid (Citric Acid)
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- Just Add:
- - 1 tbs oil
- - 450g boneless, skinless chicken breasts, sliced
- - 1 red onion, sliced
- - 1 red pepper, sliced
- - 1 yellow pepper, sliced
- - 150ml water
- - 1 pack of wraps or flatbreads
- It's as Simple As...
- 1 Heat oil and fry chicken for about 5 mins, or until browned. Add onion and peppers and fry for another 5 mins.
- 2 Mix seasoning with water and add to the pan, allow to sizzle for a couple of mins, or until chicken is cooked through.
- 3 Serve in warm wraps
- Load Your Wraps with Extra Flavour...
- Great served with sliced cherry tomatoes, shredded lettuce, cucumber and for extra indulgence, fried Chorizo.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Additives
- Free From Added MSG
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Film. Not Recyclable
Name and address
- Schwartz,
- Pegasus Way,
- Haddenham,
- Aylesbury,
- Bucks,
- HP17 8LB.
Return to
- Get in touch: schwartz.enquiries@mccormick.co.uk
Net Contents
30g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per serving*
|% RI** per serving*
|Energy
|1217kJ
|1662kJ
|20%
|-
|289kcal
|397kcal
|Fat
|3.6g
|8.9g
|13%
|of which saturates
|0.9g
|2.4g
|12%
|Carbohydrate
|47.3g
|44.6g
|17%
|of which sugars
|3.4g
|7.6g
|8%
|Fibre
|11.8g
|5.6g
|-
|Protein
|10.9g
|33.6g
|67%
|Salt
|14.88g
|1.87g
|31%
|*1 serving = 1/4 of Our Recipe
|-
|-
|-
|**Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)
|-
|-
|-
