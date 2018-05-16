Tesco Hot & Spicy Mini Fillets Chicken Breast 300G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 929kJ / 222kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast fillet pieces in a crispy hot and spicy breadcrumb coating.
- Made from 100% chicken whole breast mini fillets. Add some zing to your dinners with our crunchy tender Hot & Spicy breaded mini fillets. Perfect for easy family dinners, matched with potato wedges, coleslaw and salad. Or get more adventurous and wrap them up in a tortilla, with mayo, slices of tomato and lettuce. These frozen chicken mini fillets cook in just 25 minutes in the oven, and are great freezer fillers for when you need something quick and convenient to prepare.
- Mini Fillets 100% Whole Fillet Tender chicken breast mini fillets covered in spicy seasoned breadcrumbs
- Pack size: 300G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast (67%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Wheat Starch, Wheat Gluten, Red Lentils, Maize Flour, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Salt, Onion Powder, Sugar, Garlic Powder, Paprika, Yeast Extract, Cayenne Pepper, Black Pepper, Parsley, Chilli Powder, White Pepper, Yeast, Colour (Paprika Extract), Chilli Extract, Maltodextrin, Flavourings, Dextrose, Black Pepper Extract, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Extract, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Coconut Fat, Pepper Extract.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze. Keep frozen at -18C or cooler.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 23-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Produce of
Made using British and EU chicken.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
Recycling info
Bag. Recycle with bags at large supermarket
Net Contents
300g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (137g**)
|Energy
|929kJ / 222kcal
|1273kJ / 304kcal
|Fat
|9.6g
|13.2g
|Saturates
|0.9g
|1.2g
|Carbohydrate
|14.8g
|20.3g
|Sugars
|0.7g
|1.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|1.6g
|Protein
|18.4g
|25.2g
|Salt
|0.7g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 300g typically weighs 274g.
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Safety information
Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.Caution: This product contains raw meat..
