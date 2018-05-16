Tesco Chicken Casserole 392G

- Energy533kJ 126kcal6%
- Fat1.2g2%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars2.4g3%
- Salt1.0g17%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 272kJ / 64kcal
Product Description
- Chicken breast pieces with vegetables in gravy.
- RICH & HEARTY Succulent chicken breast and vegetables in a rustic herb gravy
- Pack size: 392G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Cooked Chicken Breast (26%), Vegetables (26%), Reconstituted Chicken Stock [Water, Chicken Extract, Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Chicory Fibre, Cornflour], Water, Tomato Pur??e, Modified Maize Starch, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Barley Malt Extract, Black Pepper, Sage, Rosemary.
Vegetables in varying proportions: Carrot, Potato, Onion, Garden Peas.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Once opened, transfer unused contents into a non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 4 days. Store in a cool dry place.
Cooking Instructions
Microwave
Instructions: For best results microwave.
800W & 900W 3 mins.
Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute 30 seconds (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.
Hob
Instructions: 4-5 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 4-5 minutes, stirring frequently.
Do not allow to boil.
Produce of
Made using chicken from Thailand.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Can. Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
392g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|½ of a can (196g)
|Energy
|272kJ / 64kcal
|533kJ / 126kcal
|Fat
|0.6g
|1.2g
|Saturates
|0.2g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|5.6g
|11.0g
|Sugars
|1.2g
|2.4g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.9g
|Protein
|8.8g
|17.3g
|Salt
|0.5g
|1.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021