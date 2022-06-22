Guinness 0.0% Alcohol Free Draught Stout 4X440ml

Iechyd Da!
We were delighted to be given the Clubcard opportunity to purchase Alcohol Free Guinness. We chilled a can in the fridge, poured it into two glasses and used it to wash down our grilled mackerel. For an Alcohol Free Beer it was very tasty and just how we remembered it . Cheers!
Just like the normal stuff
Had for first time at a pub. I can't tell the difference. Excellent beer
Great product
Perfect Guinness taste. Please Tesco, as other reviewer says, stock more. Last click and collect mine were substituted with Murphys full alcohol. They were given straight back !
Always out of stock!
I order this every week for home delivery and every week it doesn't arrive ''out of stock''. The product is great, it would be good if I could get some!!!!! SORT IT OUT TESCO!!
Its a Guinness, honest.
I used to love a drink and a smoke for that matter, unfortunately it didn't like me as much and I was forced to give it all up in 2014 and have been tee total and smoke free for 8 years. I used to love a pint of Guinness and a Jameson chaser. I had been meaning to try this zero alcohol G and my neighbour brought me four cans. In the fridge, once it was well chilled I found a proper Guinness glass, I pulled the ring , satisfactory whoosh of the widget. I poured it with great care, it poured like a Guinness, it looked like a Guinness , it smelt like a Guinness.....by god it tasted like a Guinness. Okay it has been 8 years but I know that taste and have missed it . Straight online and ordered another 40 cans. All I need now is for Jamesons to bring out an alcohol free whisky and my world would be complete.
Excellent
My husband loves Guinness. This is a very good alternative and has a great taste. He asked me to buy more. Highly recommend
Best non alcoholic beer out there by a mile. Only trouble is finding it.Great if your the driver and dont want to drink soft drinks all night.Tried a lot of non alcoholic beers this is the best mark my words.
An amazing product!
I'm a regular Guinness drinker and know that good Guinness never comes out of a can!!! Someone recommended I try this and must say I was absolutely astounded how good it is. Yes, you can tell something is missing. But, this is the next best thing to draught Guinness. Pours absolutely perfectly but crucial to chill cold to get best results. Try it! You won't be disappointed!
My husband loves it and has no idea it has no alcohol,excellent non alcohol drink.
Brilliant
An excellent alcohol free beer. Guinness is my favourite beer and this is great version. Really good thirst quencher before a real one!