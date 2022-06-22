We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Guinness 0.0% Alcohol Free Draught Stout 4X440ml

image 1 of Guinness 0.0% Alcohol Free Draught Stout 4X440ml
£ 4.00
£2.28/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Guinness 0.0% Alcohol Free Draught Stout 4X440ml
  • Introducing Guinness 0.0, our non-alcoholic beer with the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness, without the alcohol. Brewed with our new cold filtration process. This ensures you get the same beautifully smooth taste, perfectly balanced flavour and unique dark colour of Guinness Draught, just without the alcohol. The latest in 250 years of innovation, Guinness 0.0 is specially brewed to retain the characteristic flavours which make Guinness Draught our most popular beer. The brewing process starts just as it always has, but with Guinness 0.0 the alcohol is gently removed through a cold filtration method. This helps to preserve its natural flavour, ensuring that the all important sweetness of the malt, the bitterness of the hops and the unique Guinness Roasted Barley flavours are all perfectly balanced.
  • - Now without alcohol, Guinness 0.0 is the iconic, best-selling stout beer, with groundbreaking innovation right at its ruby-red heart
  • The brewing process starts just as it always has, but with Guinness 0.0 the alcohol is gently removed through a cold filtration method. This helps to preserve its natural flavour, ensuring that the all important sweetness of the malt, the bitterness of the hops and the unique Guinness Roasted Barley flavours are all perfectly balanced.
  • The Guinness brewers have worked tirelessly to ensure that Guinness 0.0 retains the beautifully smooth, cool and dark taste of Guinness. The alcohol is removed, but the distinctive character of Guinness remains
  • Just like Guinness, Guinness 0.0 is dark ruby red with a creamy head, with hints of chocolate and coffee, and is smoothly balanced with bitter, sweet, roasted notes.
  • Guinness 0.0% is another significant milestone in the history of innovation and brewing bravery that has long been associated with Guinness. Similar to the launch of the world's first nitrogenated beer, Guinness Draught, in 1959 or the award-winning widget almost 30 years ago, our brewers have once again combined the traditions and craftsmanship of our heritage with new technology in order to create a beautifully smooth, cold, dark Guinness, without the alcohol.
  • Smoothly balanced stout with bitter, sweet and roasted notes. Hints of coffee and chocolate aromas
  • Pack size: 1760ML

Information

Tasting Notes

  • Just like Guinness, Guinness 0.0 is dark ruby red with a creamy head, with hints of chocolate and coffee, and is smoothly balanced with bitter, sweet, roasted notes

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Preparation and Usage

  • Just chill. Open. Pour at 45 degrees. Enjoy!
  • Guiness 0.0% is best served chilled (between 3-5°C).

Name and address

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.

Return to

  • Diageo,
  • Lakeside Drive,
  • London,
  • NW10 7HQ.
  • pimteam@diageo.com
  • www.diageo.com
  • 020 9876 2345

Net Contents

4 x 440ml

33 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Iechyd Da!

5 stars

We were delighted to be given the Clubcard opportunity to purchase Alcohol Free Guinness. We chilled a can in the fridge, poured it into two glasses and used it to wash down our grilled mackerel. For an Alcohol Free Beer it was very tasty and just how we remembered it . Cheers!

Just like the normal stuff

5 stars

Had for first time at a pub. I can't tell the difference. Excellent beer

Great product

5 stars

Perfect Guinness taste. Please Tesco, as other reviewer says, stock more. Last click and collect mine were substituted with Murphys full alcohol. They were given straight back !

Always out of stock!

5 stars

I order this every week for home delivery and every week it doesn't arrive ''out of stock''. The product is great, it would be good if I could get some!!!!! SORT IT OUT TESCO!!

Its a Guinness, honest.

5 stars

I used to love a drink and a smoke for that matter, unfortunately it didn't like me as much and I was forced to give it all up in 2014 and have been tee total and smoke free for 8 years. I used to love a pint of Guinness and a Jameson chaser. I had been meaning to try this zero alcohol G and my neighbour brought me four cans. In the fridge, once it was well chilled I found a proper Guinness glass, I pulled the ring , satisfactory whoosh of the widget. I poured it with great care, it poured like a Guinness, it looked like a Guinness , it smelt like a Guinness.....by god it tasted like a Guinness. Okay it has been 8 years but I know that taste and have missed it . Straight online and ordered another 40 cans. All I need now is for Jamesons to bring out an alcohol free whisky and my world would be complete.

Excellent

5 stars

My husband loves Guinness. This is a very good alternative and has a great taste. He asked me to buy more. Highly recommend

Best non alcoholic beer out there by a mile. Only

5 stars

Best non alcoholic beer out there by a mile. Only trouble is finding it.Great if your the driver and dont want to drink soft drinks all night.Tried a lot of non alcoholic beers this is the best mark my words.

An amazing product!

5 stars

I'm a regular Guinness drinker and know that good Guinness never comes out of a can!!! Someone recommended I try this and must say I was absolutely astounded how good it is. Yes, you can tell something is missing. But, this is the next best thing to draught Guinness. Pours absolutely perfectly but crucial to chill cold to get best results. Try it! You won't be disappointed!

My husband loves it and has no idea it has no alco

5 stars

My husband loves it and has no idea it has no alcohol,excellent non alcohol drink.

Brilliant

5 stars

An excellent alcohol free beer. Guinness is my favourite beer and this is great version. Really good thirst quencher before a real one!

