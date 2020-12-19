New Covent Garden Soup Co Vegetable Soup 560G

Soup?
Not what I'd call soup - more like a solid mass of gunk, went straight in the bin without tasting. I'll stick with tins in future!
Typical values per 100g: Energy 153kJ
Water, Carrot (18%), Potato (12%), Onion (6%), Swede (6%), Turnip (6%), Parsnip (4%), Cauliflower (4%), Celery (4%), Red Split Lentils (1.5%), Milk, Single Cream (Milk), Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Parsley, White Pepper
Keep refrigerated. Once opened consume within 2 days. Suitable for freezing. Use within 1 month, defrost thoroughly before heating and use the same day. Use by date: See top of carton.
Microwave
Instructions: Full power: Cat E 900W 5 mins
Simply open the carton and pop in the microwave for 5 minutes, stirring halfway through, until piping hot.
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Give the carton a good shake.
Be careful the soup will be hot. Let it stand for 1 minute before eating.
Do not reheat when cooled.
Hob
Instructions: Moderate heat 5 mins
Pour soup into a saucepan, heat until piping hot, stirring frequently.
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g
|(as sold) Per 1/2 pack (280g)
|Energy
|153kJ
|429kJ
|-
|37kcal
|103kcal
|Fat
|1.2g
|3.4g
|of which saturates
|0.5g
|1.5g
|Carbohydrate
|4.4g
|12.3g
|of which sugars
|1.7g
|4.7g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|3.3g
|Protein
|1.7g
|4.7g
|Salt
|0.44g
|1.2g
