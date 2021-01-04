Walkers Max K/Tuck Fried Chicken Crisps 6 X 27G

- Energy569kJ 136kcal7%
Product Description
- Kentucky Fried Chicken Flavour Ridged Potato Crisps
- How to Redeem:
- 1. Purchase a promotional pack of Walkers Max crisps
- 2. Present your pack at a KFC restaurant to redeem your 2 for 1 meal
- Terms and Conditions:
- GB, 16+, 04/01/21 - 31/07/21. Purchase & qualifying restaurant spend necessary. £4.25 minimum spend to qualify for 2 for 1 on ‘Meals for One' on presentation of a promotional crisp packet, with 50% off the cost of two ‘Meals for One' only. Offer not available on other menu items or in conjunction with any other offers. Max 1 redemption per crisp packet. Not available on delivery or at digital kiosks in restaurants. See Walkers.co.uk/kfc for full T&Cs.
- - 6x27g multipack of Walkers Max KFC original recipe crisps
- - Deep ridged Walkers crisps packing a serious punch with KFC's Original Chicken recipe flavouring
- - Suitable for vegetarians
- - No artificial colours, preservatives or MSG
- - Get 2 for 1 on meals for one at KFC, T&Cs apply. Only the outer packaging of a 6 pack multi-pack is a participating product.
- - This pack contains 6 individual servings
- Walkers Max - the irresistible deep ridged crisp bursting with delicious KFC flavour for the ultimate taste explosion in every bite.
- Packaged in a Protective Atmosphere
- Please dispose of this packet responsibly, or find out how you can recycle it at walkers.co.uk/recycle
- Walkers, the Walkers Logo, and Max are registered trademarks. © 2020
- No Preservatives
- No Artificial Colours
- No MSG
- Suitable for Vegetarians
- Pack size: 162G
Information
Ingredients
Potatoes, Vegetable Oils (Sunflower, Rapeseed, in varying proportions), Kentucky Fried Chicken Seasoning (Sugar, Flavourings (contains Trehalose*), Salt, Spices, Hydrolysed Soya Protein, Whey Powder (from Milk), Potassium Chloride, Skimmed Milk Powder, Garlic Powder, Onion Powder, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Bicarbonate), Colours (Paprika Extract, Curcumin), Herbs), *Trehalose is a source of Glucose
Allergy Information
- Made in a factory that also handles: Wheat, Gluten, Celery, Mustard, Barley Contains: See highlighted ingredients.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place
Number of uses
Each inner pack contains 1 serving
Additives
- Free From Artificial Colours
- Free From MSG (Glutamate)
- Free From Preservatives
Net Contents
6 x 27g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 27g Pack
|Per 100g
|Energy
|569kJ
|2108kJ
|-
|136kcal(7%*)
|505kcal
|Fat
|7.8g(11%*)
|29.0g
|of which Saturates
|0.6g(3%*)
|2.4g
|Carbohydrate
|14.0g
|51.9g
|of which Sugars
|0.5g(<1%*)
|2.0g
|Fibre
|1.2g
|4.3g
|Protein
|1.9g
|7.0g
|Salt
|0.39g(6%*)
|1.44g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ/2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|Each inner pack contains 1 serving
|-
|-
