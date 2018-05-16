Tesco Finest Roast Chicken Breast Mediterranean Stuffing 125G
Typical values per 100g: Energy 669kJ / 159kcal
Product Description
- Cooked and roasted chicken breast with a gluten free pork, spicy nduja pork sausage and red pepper stuffing.
- Our cooked meats are made for us by a family owned business with a heritage of over 100 years, making premium quality products. Our tender chicken breasts are lightly seasoned with sea salt and chicken stock before being topped with a Nduja sausage and hickory smoked pepper stuffing for a full flavour.
- 4 Slices Cooked in chicken stock and slowly cooked for a tender texture. Topped with a Nduja sausage and hickory smoked pepper stuffing.
- Pack size: 125G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Breast, Mediterannean-Style Stuffing [Pork, Red Pepper, Water, Tomato, Onion, Rice Flour, Salt, Pea Fibre, Smoked Paprika, Red Chilli, Parsley, Garlic Purée, Paprika, Stabilisers (Tetrasodium Diphosphate, Disodium Diphosphate), Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Black Pepper, Colours (Plain Caramel, Paprika Extract), Antioxidants (Sodium Ascorbate, Ascorbic Acid), Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid), Preservatives (Potassium Nitrate, Sodium Nitrite)], Chicken Extract, Sea Salt, Salt, Colour (Plain Caramel), Chicken Fat, Yeast Extract, Maize Starch.
Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
Storage
Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.
Produce of
Made using British chicken and British and EU pork.
Number of uses
4 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
Recycling info
Base. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
125g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One slice (31g)
|Energy
|669kJ / 159kcal
|207kJ / 49kcal
|Fat
|6.4g
|2.0g
|Saturates
|2.3g
|0.7g
|Carbohydrate
|0.4g
|0.1g
|Sugars
|0.3g
|<0.1g
|Fibre
|0.5g
|0.2g
|Protein
|24.8g
|7.7g
|Salt
|0.7g
|0.2g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|As sold
Safety information
Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.
