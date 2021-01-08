By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Wicked Kitchen 4 Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies

5(1)Write a review
Wicked Kitchen 4 Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies

£ 1.50
£0.38/each

New

One cookie
  • Energy963kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat10.6g
    15%
  • Saturates4.8g
    24%
  • Sugars18.1g
    20%
  • Salt0.4g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 963kJ / 230kcal

Product Description

  • 4 Chocolate cookies with dark chocolate pieces.
  • 4 Double Trouble Chocolate Cookies Naughty but nice, and super delicious as a treat Chocolate sugar cookie with chocolate pieces in case you needed even more chocolate.

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Sugar, Palm Oil, Dark Chocolate (13%) [Cocoa Mass, Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Emulsifier (Soya Lecithins), Flavouring], Water, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Powder, Humectant (Vegetable Glycerine), Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Flavouring.

Allergy Information

  • Contains wheat and soya. May contain peanuts and nuts, milk and egg. Prepared to a vegan recipe, not suitable for milk and egg allergy sufferers because these allergens are present in the environment, For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

4

Nutrition

Typical ValuesOne cookie (48g)Per 100g
Energy963kJ / 230kcal2006kJ / 479kcal
Fat10.6g22.0g
Saturates4.8g10.1g
Carbohydrate30.8g64.1g
Sugars18.1g37.7g
Fibre1.3g2.8g
Protein2.3g4.7g
Salt0.4g0.8g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Can't believe they're vegan!

5 stars

These cookies taste amazing!

