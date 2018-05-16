We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Galaxy Milk Chocolatey Moments 110G

Galaxy Milk Chocolatey Moments 110G
£ 1.50
£1.37/100g

New

2 bars = 22g
  • Energy478kJ 114kcal
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2174kJ / 520kcal

Product Description

  • Delicious short bread coated in a thick layer of smooth Galaxy chocolate
  • Tray - Recycle
  • Film - Don't Recycle
  • Shortcake Biscuit Smothered in Galaxy Chocolate
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 110G

Information

Ingredients

Milk Chocolate (53%) (Sugar, Whole Milk Powder, Cocoa Butter, Cocoa Mass, Whey Powder (from Milk), Vegetable Fats (Palm, Sal, Shea), Emulsifier (Soya Lecithin), Natural Vanilla Flavouring), Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Sugar, Wheat Starch, Glucose Syrup, Whey Permeate (Milk), Salt, Raising Agents (Sodium Bicarbonate, Ammonium Bicarbonate), Flavourings, Milk Chocolate contains Milk Solids 14% minimum and Cocoa Solids 25% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Nuts & Barley. For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from strong light.Once opened, store in an airtight container.

Preparation and Usage

  • Know Your Servings
  • 2 bars = 1 serving

Number of uses

Number of portions and portion size: 5 x 22g

Name and address

  UK: Freepost Mars Wrigley Confectionery UK Ltd.

Importer address

  • Burton's Biscuits,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Republic of Ireland.

Return to

  0800 952 0077
  • 0800 952 0077
  • Burton's Biscuits,
  • Unit 105,
  • 3 Lombard St East,
  • Dublin 2,
  • Republic of Ireland.
  Any questions or comments are welcome at www.marschocolatedrinksandtreats.com

Net Contents

110g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values/ 100gPer 2 Biscuits (22g)% RI*
Energy 2174kJ / 520kcal478kJ / 114kcal6% / 6%
Fat 28g6.1g9%
of which saturates 15g3.2g16%
Carbohydrate 60g13g5%
of which sugars 37g8.1g9%
Protein 6.3g1.4g3%
Salt 0.23g0.05g1%
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)---
Number of portions and portion size: 5 x 22g---

