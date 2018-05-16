By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Buttermilk Dairy Free Salted Caramel Crunch Easter Egg 165G

£ 6.00
£3.64/100g

Product Description

  • Dairy Free Choccy (95%), Salted Caramel (5%)
  • Generously Thick Caramel Choccy with Sea Salt and Crunchy Caramel Flakes
  • When it comes to choosing or sharing a treat, we believe that you shouldn't have to compromise on taste or quality.
  • Our deliciously inclusive range of dairy free treats are only made from responsibly sourced, natural ingredients and packaged in plastic free and compostable materials.
  • What's in a name? Well, for us it's our heritage - it all started in 1964 in our Padstow shop, called Buttermilk. Our mission today is simple; to craft deliciously indulgent award-winning treats that everyone will love.
  • No excuses not to share!
  • David & Tracy
  • Plastic Free - Eco Packaging
  • Plastic ain't always fantastic, which is why you won't find any here. This cardboard carton and foil wrapper is completely recyclable, just pop them in your recycling bins.
  • The choccy bar is protected in a compostable, plastic free wrapper - either pop it in your regular bin, or kerbside biowaste collection, and it'll be converted into CO2, water and biomass.
  • Have a cracking Easter!
  • Compostable Wrapper
  • ©2020 Buttermilk Confections Ltd
  • Treat yourself better
  • Palm Oil Free
  • A Happier Planet
  • Dairy Free
  • Enjoyed by More People
  • Natural Ingredients
  • A Better Quality Treat
  • No artificial colours or flavours
  • Free from: milk, gluten
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 165G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Butter, Rice Powder (Dried Rice Syrup, Rice Starch, Rice Flour), Cocoa Mass, Glucose Syrup, Emulsifier: Sunflower Lecithin, Sea Salt (0.4%), Natural Flavourings, Choccy contains minimum 45% Cocoa Solids

Allergy Information

  • Made in a factory that uses Peanuts and Tree Nuts as an ingredient.

Storage

Store in cool, dark, dry conditions. Do not refrigerate. Once open keep tightly sealed and consume within two weeks.Best before: see Base of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Name and address

  • The Buttermilk Kitchen,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • England,
  • PL31 2QB.

Return to

  • By post or in person, please contact us at:
  • The Buttermilk Kitchen,
  • Cooksland,
  • Bodmin,
  • England,
  • PL31 2QB.
  • www.buttermilk.co.uk

Net Contents

165g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g:
Energy 2249kJ, 541kcal
Fat35.2g
of which Saturates21.1g
Carbohydrates51.8g
of which Sugars36.5g
Protein3.1g
Salt0.41g

