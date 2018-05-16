By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lisner Vegetable Salad With Egg 500G

Lisner Vegetable Salad With Egg 500G
£ 2.00
£0.40/100g

Product Description

  • Vegetable salad with eggs.
  • Pack size: 500G

Information

Ingredients

31% Cooked Potatoes, 19, 4% Cooked Carrots, Rapeseed Oil, 9% Cooked Eggs, Water, 7, 3% Cooked Celery, Sugar, Salt, Ground Mustard, Vinegar, Turmeric, 0, 4% Chive, Egg Yolk, Black Pepper, Carrot Extract, Acidity Regulators (Lactic Acid, Sodium Acetates, Sodium Lactate), Preservatives (Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate)

Allergy Information

  • Product may contain: Fish, Crustaceans, Gluten, Milk, Sesame and Soya

Storage

Use by: the date on the side of the packaging.Store at temperature from +2°C to +7°C. After opening - product intended for direct consumption.

Name and address

  • Lisner Poznań Sp. z o.o. Sp. k.,
  • ul. Strzeszyńska 38/42,
  • 60-479 Poznań,
  • Poland.

Net Contents

500g

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100 g:
Energy 937 kJ / 227 kcal
Fat 20,0 g
of which saturates 1,8 g
Carbohydrate 8,7 g
of which sugars 3,6 g
Protein 2,2 g
Salt 1,1 g

