Divine Dark Hazelnut Praline Easter Egg 90G
New
Product Description
- Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Hollow Egg.
- Owned by Cocoa Farmers
- At Divine, the cocoa farmers who grow the finest quality cocoa for the chocolate also own a stake in the company and share in the profits.
- Find the full range of Divine Easter treats here: divinechocolate.com
- Heavenly Smooth Dark Chocolate Infused with a Hazelnut Praline in a Thick Chocolate Shell
- Discover the full range of delicious Divine Easter eggs, from chocolate mini eggs, to our top selling flavours in smooth chocolate shells. All of our eggs are Fairtrade, made from natural ingredients and with no artificial flavours.
- FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C005034
- Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: 80%. Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
- www.recyclenow.com
- Box - Card - widely recycled
- Widely Recycled at Recycling Points - Foil - check local recycling
- Better for the world - you can recycle this cardboard and the foil that keeps this egg fresh.
- A Thick Chocolate Shell with Smooth Hazelnut
- Seriously Good Chocolate
- Fairtrade cocoa grown by family farmers in Ghana
- The only chocolate company in the world that is Fairtrade and farmer-owned
- Plastic Free Packaging
- Natural ingredients
- 100% pure cocoa butter
- No palm oil or soya
- No artificial flavours
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 90G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Cocoa Mass, 20% Hazelnut Paste, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla, Cocoa Solids 41% minimum
Allergy Information
- May contain: Milk, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Soya and other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.
Produce of
Produced in the UK using Ghanaian cocoa
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
Recycling info
Box. Widely Recycled
Name and address
- Divine Chocolate Ltd,
- 4 Gainsford Street,
- London,
- SE1 2NE,
- UK.
- Divine Chocolate AB,
Return to
- Get in touch with Divine:
- divinechocolate.com
Net Contents
90g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100g
|Energy
|2426kJ
|-
|584kcal
|Fat
|42.2g
|of which saturates
|19.6g
|Carbohydrate
|40.6g
|of which sugars
|35.1g
|Fibre
|7.7g
|Protein
|6.6g
|Salt
|0.01g
