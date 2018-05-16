By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Divine Dark Hazelnut Praline Easter Egg 90G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Divine Dark Hazelnut Praline Easter Egg 90G
£ 5.00
£5.56/100g

New

Product Description

  • Dark Chocolate Hazelnut Praline Hollow Egg.
  • Owned by Cocoa Farmers
  • At Divine, the cocoa farmers who grow the finest quality cocoa for the chocolate also own a stake in the company and share in the profits.
  • Find the full range of Divine Easter treats here: divinechocolate.com
  • Heavenly Smooth Dark Chocolate Infused with a Hazelnut Praline in a Thick Chocolate Shell
  • Discover the full range of delicious Divine Easter eggs, from chocolate mini eggs, to our top selling flavours in smooth chocolate shells. All of our eggs are Fairtrade, made from natural ingredients and with no artificial flavours.
  • FSC - FSC® Mix, Paper from responsible sources, FSC® C005034
  • Fairtrade Foundation - Fairtrade cocoa, sugar and vanilla: 80%. Sugar may be mixed with non-certified sugar on a mass balance basis. Visit info.fairtrade.net/sourcing.
  • www.recyclenow.com
  • Box - Card - widely recycled
  • Widely Recycled at Recycling Points - Foil - check local recycling
  • Better for the world - you can recycle this cardboard and the foil that keeps this egg fresh.
  • A Thick Chocolate Shell with Smooth Hazelnut
  • Seriously Good Chocolate
  • Fairtrade cocoa grown by family farmers in Ghana
  • The only chocolate company in the world that is Fairtrade and farmer-owned
  • Plastic Free Packaging
  • Natural ingredients
  • 100% pure cocoa butter
  • No palm oil or soya
  • No artificial flavours
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 90G

Information

Ingredients

Sugar, Cocoa Mass, 20% Hazelnut Paste, Cocoa Butter, Vanilla, Cocoa Solids 41% minimum

Allergy Information

  • May contain: Milk, Cereals containing Gluten, Egg, Soya and other Nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.

Produce of

Produced in the UK using Ghanaian cocoa

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours

Recycling info

Box. Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Divine Chocolate Ltd,
  • 4 Gainsford Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 2NE,
  • UK.
  • Divine Chocolate AB,

Return to

  • Get in touch with Divine:
  • divinechocolate.com
  • Divine Chocolate Ltd,
  • 4 Gainsford Street,
  • London,
  • SE1 2NE,
  • UK.

Net Contents

90g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 2426kJ
-584kcal
Fat 42.2g
of which saturates 19.6g
Carbohydrate 40.6g
of which sugars 35.1g
Fibre 7.7g
Protein 6.6g
Salt 0.01g

