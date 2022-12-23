We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Brewdog Lost Lager 10X440ml

3.3(10)Write a review
Brewdog Lost Lager 10X440ml
£12.00
£2.73/litre

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Wales or Scotland due to local Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

Product Description

  • Beer
  • Dear People of the World...
  • BrewDog is on a mission to...
  • Make Earth Great Again
  • Because Science Says... If we don't deal with climate change now, it will be too late.
  • We Are Now Carbon Negative
  • For every beer we make, we remove twice the CO2 that we emit.
  • Trees are nature's Carbon Killer, so we created...
  • The Lost Forest
  • By 2022, we will have Planted One Million Trees.
  • Here's to You!
  • By drinking this beer you are having a positive impact on the planet.
  • Drink BrewDog. Plant Trees.
  • Discover More... brewdog.com/tomorrow
  • Pack size: 4400ML

Information

Ingredients

Water, Malted Barley, Yeast, Hops, Bread (Wheat, Barley)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients list in bold.

ABV

4.5% vol

Country

United Kingdom

Alcohol Type

Beer

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage

Store Cold.Manufacturing date is 12 months prior to the best before date printed on this box.

Produce of

Brewed & canned in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink Fresh.

Name and address

  • Brewed & canned by:
  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Return to

  • BrewDog PLC,
  • Balmacassie Commercial Park,
  • Ellon,
  • Scotland,
  • AB41 8BX.

Net Contents

10 x 440ml ℮

View all Beer - Lager

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

10 Reviews

Average of 3.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Great taste leaves you wanting more

5 stars

Not tasteless like previous reviews actually a great taste very moreish pilsner good value larger definitely will buy more and recommend to drinking mates 👍👍👍

Quality and environmentally ethical

5 stars

Quality pilsner with a great taste and great ethics. My new favourite drink.

Ok

3 stars

It is OK not the best

Weird taste

1 stars

Poor, much better alternatives.

Acidic and bland all at the same time.

1 stars

Insipid , acidic and tasteless. I like the shape of the bottle.

One of Brewdog's best

5 stars

Brewdog do a lot of annoying things, like releasing half a dozen inferior versions of a once-great drink (Hazy Jane), but half the time they get it right too, and this is one of their best, a really great pilsner-style lager for the price.

Generic

2 stars

I was expecting a lager with a lot of flavour seeing as it was by Brewdog, but this has to be the most generic tasting lager I have ever had. If Wilkos did a lager this is what it would taste like.

This is possibly the nicest beer Brewdog make. Got

5 stars

This is possibly the nicest beer Brewdog make. Got some for free on a special promo deal earlier this year and wasn't expecting much. It almost has a club soda consistency to it but it works really well. Very different to all other Brewdog drinks in a can. The only thing that's compared is some limited batches in their pubs. Definitely would recommend

Lost Taste Lager

1 stars

A fizzy, flavourless, pale yellow liquid with a foam on top. Definitely a case of pretention over quality. What now to do with the remaining 9 cans.

Best lager at home during lockdown!

5 stars

Great tasting crisp lager. Even better that it’s in 440ml cans rather than 330ml.

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Empty Basket

Products you add to your basket will appear here