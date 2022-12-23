Brewdog Lost Lager 10X440ml

Great taste leaves you wanting more
Not tasteless like previous reviews actually a great taste very moreish pilsner good value larger definitely will buy more and recommend to drinking mates 👍👍👍
Quality and environmentally ethical
Quality pilsner with a great taste and great ethics. My new favourite drink.
Ok
It is OK not the best
Weird taste
Poor, much better alternatives.
Acidic and bland all at the same time.
Insipid , acidic and tasteless. I like the shape of the bottle.
One of Brewdog's best
Brewdog do a lot of annoying things, like releasing half a dozen inferior versions of a once-great drink (Hazy Jane), but half the time they get it right too, and this is one of their best, a really great pilsner-style lager for the price.
Generic
I was expecting a lager with a lot of flavour seeing as it was by Brewdog, but this has to be the most generic tasting lager I have ever had. If Wilkos did a lager this is what it would taste like.
This is possibly the nicest beer Brewdog make. Got
This is possibly the nicest beer Brewdog make. Got some for free on a special promo deal earlier this year and wasn't expecting much. It almost has a club soda consistency to it but it works really well. Very different to all other Brewdog drinks in a can. The only thing that's compared is some limited batches in their pubs. Definitely would recommend
Lost Taste Lager
A fizzy, flavourless, pale yellow liquid with a foam on top. Definitely a case of pretention over quality. What now to do with the remaining 9 cans.
Best lager at home during lockdown!
Great tasting crisp lager. Even better that it’s in 440ml cans rather than 330ml.