Cadbury 12 Crunchy Melts Chocolate Centre Cookie 312G
- Energy557 kJ 133 kcal7%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2141 kJ
Product Description
- Biscuits with Milk Chocolate Chips (15.4%) and a Filling (25.9%) with Milk Chocolate (4.5%).
- Crunchy filled cookies
- Pack size: 312G
Information
Ingredients
Sugar, Wheat Flour, Milk Fat, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Cocoa Mass, Cocoa Butter, Wheat Starch, Skimmed Milk Powder, Modified Potato Starch, Lactose (from Milk), Whey Powder (from Milk), Raising Agents (Ammonium Hydrogen Carbonate, Sodium Hydrogen Carbonate, Disodium Diphosphate), Whole Milk Powder, Fat Reduced Cocoa Powder 0.5 %, Palm Oil, Emulsifiers (Soya Lecithin, E442), Dextrose, Flavourings (contains Milk), Soya Beans, Colour (Beta Carotene), Salt
Allergy Information
- May contain Eggs and Nuts
Storage
Store in a dry place. Protect from heat.
Preparation and Usage
- Even better warm!
- 1. Place 1 cookie on a paper plate or napkin. Be careful not to cover the cookie.
- 2. Warm up for 10-12 seconds at 800w. Be careful not to go beyond 12 seconds. Wait for 1 minute before tasting.
- Be careful not to burn yourself, the centre of the cookie could be very hot.
- Do not heat in the packaging and/or tray.
- Children should not prepare without adult supervision.
- Note: Since microwave ovens vary, heating time is approximate.
Number of uses
Pack = 12 x biscuit
Name and address
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
Return to
- Freepost MDLZ,
- Mondelez UK,
- Consumer Response,
- Uxbridge,
- UB8 1DH.
- Careline: Tel.: 0800 783 7106
- www.cadbury.co.uk
- Mondelez Ireland,
- Malahide Road,
- Coolock,
- Dublin 5.
- Freephone 1800 600 858
Net Contents
312g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|100 g
|1 Biscuit (26 g)
|%* / 1 Biscuit (26 g)
|Energy
|2141 kJ
|557 kJ
|-
|512 kcal
|133 kcal
|7 %
|Fat
|27 g
|7.0 g
|10 %
|of which saturates
|8.9 g
|2.3 g
|12 %
|Carbohydrate
|63 g
|16 g
|6 %
|of which sugars
|39 g
|10 g
|11 %
|Fibre
|1.6 g
|0.4 g
|-
|Protein
|4.2 g
|1.1 g
|2 %
|Salt
|0.89 g
|0.23 g
|4 %
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|-
