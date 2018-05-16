Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 220G

- Energy167kJ 40kcal2%
- Fat0.9g1%
- Saturates0.1g1%
- Sugars0.3g<1%
- Salt0.1g2%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 220kcal
Product Description
- Ready baked Yorkshire puddings.
- Traditional Recipe, Carefully prepared for a light, fluffy, crispy texture
- Pack size: 220G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pasteurised Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.
Cooking Instructions
Oven from frozen
Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 6 mins Place on a baking tray near the top of a pre-heated oven for 6 minutes.
Microwave from frozen
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Cooking Precautions
- All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
- Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.
Number of uses
12 Servings
Recycling info
Bag. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
220g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One Yorkshire pudding (18g)
|Energy
|930kJ / 220kcal
|167kJ / 40kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|0.9g
|Saturates
|0.8g
|0.1g
|Carbohydrate
|33.8g
|6.1g
|Sugars
|1.7g
|0.3g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|0.4g
|Protein
|8.7g
|1.6g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021