We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 220G

No ratings yetWrite a review
Tesco 12 Yorkshire Puddings 220G
£ 1.00
£4.55/kg
One Yorkshire pudding
  • Energy167kJ 40kcal
    2%
  • Fat0.9g
    1%
  • Saturates0.1g
    1%
  • Sugars0.3g
    <1%
  • Salt0.1g
    2%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 930kJ / 220kcal

Product Description

  • Ready baked Yorkshire puddings.
  • Traditional Recipe, Carefully prepared for a light, fluffy, crispy texture
  • Pack size: 220G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Pasteurised Egg White, Skimmed Milk, Pasteurised Egg, Rapeseed Oil, Salt.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep frozen at -18C or cooler. Important: If food has thawed, do not refreeze.

Cooking Instructions

Oven from frozen

Instructions: 220°C/Fan 200°C/Gas 7 6 mins Place on a baking tray near the top of a pre-heated oven for 6 minutes.

Microwave from frozen

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Cooking Precautions

  • All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.
  • Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Number of uses

12 Servings

Recycling info

Bag. Don't Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

220g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne Yorkshire pudding (18g)
Energy930kJ / 220kcal167kJ / 40kcal
Fat5.1g0.9g
Saturates0.8g0.1g
Carbohydrate33.8g6.1g
Sugars1.7g0.3g
Fibre2.3g0.4g
Protein8.7g1.6g
Salt0.5g0.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here