Wicked Kitchen Smoky BBQ Pulled Shrooms 350g

- Energy1171kJ 278kcal14%
- Fat7.8g11%
- Saturates0.8g4%
- Sugars10.7g12%
- Salt1.7g28%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 765kJ / 182kcal
Product Description
- Shredded oyster mushrooms, carrots and onion mixed with wheat and pea protein and barbecue marinade, with a barbecue sauce sachet.
- Sweet & Smoky Shredd able mushrooms with wheat and pea protein marinated in BBQ spices with a BBQ Sauce. GRABBING VEG BY THE BULBS Hi we're Derek & Chad. We're Chefs and brothers who craft humble vegetables into the stuff of food legends. Everything we create is a bold marriage of delicate and punchy flavours, crunchy textures, and all with knife sharp attention to detail. We're proud graduates of the University of Common Sense who simply believe that eating more veg is good for you and good for the planet. PREPARE FOR VEG UNLEASHED
- Pack size: 350G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Water, Wheat Protein (15%), Oyster Mushroom (4.5%), Pea Protein, Rapeseed Oil, Brown Sugar, Carrot, White Onion, Tomato Purée, Tomato Paste, Maple Syrup, Cane Molasses, Spirit Vinegar, Fructose, Stabiliser (Methyl Cellulose), Sugar, Smoked Water, Smoked Paprika, Caramelised Sugar, Cornflour, White Wine Vinegar, Salt, Garlic Purée, Onion, Black Treacle, Glucose Syrup, Flavouring, Black Pepper, Sunflower Oil, Acidity Regulators (Malic Acid, Acetic Acid), Paprika, Mustard Flour, Smoke Flavouring, Pimento, Potato Maltodextrin, Mustard Bran, Smoked Garlic, Thyme, Maize Maltodextrin, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: set sauce sachet to one side. 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 23 mins Place on a non-stick baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven and for Cook for 13 minutes. Remove from oven, add contents of sauce sachet across the top and cook for a further 10 minutes. Remove from oven, take 2 forks, place 1 fork in the mushroom belly and pull apart with the other fork to create a shredded effect.
Number of uses
2 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle Sachet. Don't Recycle
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
350g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/2 of a pack (153g**)
|Energy
|765kJ / 182kcal
|1171kJ / 278kcal
|Fat
|5.1g
|7.8g
|Saturates
|0.5g
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|16.5g
|25.2g
|Sugars
|7.0g
|10.7g
|Fibre
|1.6g
|2.5g
|Protein
|16.7g
|25.5g
|Salt
|1.1g
|1.7g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|When cooked according to instructions.
|-
|-
|** When cooked according to instructions 350g typically weighs 307g.
|-
|-
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021