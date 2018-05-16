We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Tesco Firepit 6 Sweet & Smoky Bbq Hot Dog Sausages 480G

Product Description

  • Pork sausages with a sweet and smoky seasoning.
  • Pack size: 480G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Pork (72%), Water, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Salt, Demerara Sugar, Sugar, Tomato Powder, Onion Powder, Raising Agent (Ammonium Bicarbonate), Smoked Paprika, Yeast Extract, Smoked Salt, Chilli Powder, Black Pepper, Garlic Powder, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Cinnamon, Citric Acid, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Sage, Rapeseed Oil, Fennel Extract.

Filled into U.K. and non-U.K. beef casings.

 

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Once defrosted, do not refreeze. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Oven

Instructions: 190°C/Fan 170°C/Gas 5 20-25 mins. Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.

Microwave

Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.

Barbeque
Instructions: For a chargrilled barbecue effect, cook as per cooking guidelines above, then place on the barbecue for a further 5 minutes, turning frequently.

Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. 16-18 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.

Produce of

Made using British pork.

Number of uses

6 Servings

Recycling info

Tray. Recycle Film. Don't Recycle Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

480g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gOne sausage (58g**)
Energy1148kJ / 276kcal666kJ / 160kcal
Fat18.1g10.5g
Saturates6.5g3.8g
Carbohydrate8.7g5.0g
Sugars3.7g2.1g
Fibre1.2g0.7g
Protein19.0g11.0g
Salt1.1g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When grilled according to instructions.--
** When grilled according to instructions 480g typically weighs 348g.--

