Sharwoods Stir Fry Sauce 30% Less Sugar Sweet & Sour 120G

Perfect
Excellent product. So simple to use and a great taste. The fact that it has less sugar is a bonus too.
I don't normally buy packet sauces as I make my own. I liked the fact it had reduced sugar. Was used in a family meal. Good value for money. Was bought as part of a promotion.
I’ve tried different Sharwoods sauces and all of them are great, authentic taste. Finally a sweet and sour sauce that is more sour than sweet. Love it, will buy it again.
Tasty and not too sweet
Just the right amount of sweetness. Enjoyed this more than regular version
Tasty sweet and sour sauce
Nice sweet and sour sauce. Used it for a homemade stir fry. Very tasty. I bought this as part of a promotion
Tasty sauce
It’s nice and tasty stir fry sauce. It’s convenient sauce to keep in the cupboard and use it whenever you fancy a takeaway.
Convenient
Great little product to keep in the cupboard for a throw together meal. Had great flavours and the 30% less sugar was good for my diet. Would get again. Bought as part of a promotion.
Healthier alternative
I throughly enjoyed this. I had it in a stir fry and preferred it to regular stir fry packets as it wasn’t as sweet. I would recommend and would purchase again. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.
Very convenient
Very convenient and easy to use. Nice taste with less sugar. Bought as a part of promotion.
They taste alright. Nothing special though. We got it on a promotion and it was ok for that.