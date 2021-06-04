We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Sharwoods Stir Fry Sauce 30% Less Sugar Sweet & Sour 120G

4.5(35)Write a review
Sharwoods Stir Fry Sauce 30% Less Sugar Sweet & Sour 120G
£ 0.80
£0.67/100g
Per 1/2 pouch (60g) as sold
  • Energy295kJ 70kcal
    4%
  • Fat0.8g
    1%
  • Saturates<0.1g
    <1%
  • Sugars10.5g
    12%
  • Salt0.76g
    13%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy as sold Per 100g

Product Description

  • Sweet & Sour Stir Fry sauce.
  • 30% Less Sugar†
  • †30% less sugar compared to the average in the sweet & sour category
  • Don't - Recycle
  • Sharwood's trade marks, designs and logos appearing on this pack are owned by the Premier Foods Group.
  • Only 70 Calories Per Portion
  • Chilli rating - 1
  • No Artificial Colours, Flavours or Preservatives
  • Suitable for Vegetarians
  • Pack size: 120G

Information

Ingredients

Tomatoes (45%), Barley Malt Vinegar, Sugar, Water, Pineapple Juice Concentrate (9%), Ginger Purée (4%), Garlic Purée (3%), Modified Maize Starch, Red Pepper Purée, Salt, Rapeseed Oil, Acidity Regulator (Lactic Acid), Colour (Paprika Extract), Flavouring

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a Cool, Dry Place. Once Opened Refrigerate & Use within 3 Days.

Preparation and Usage

  • To create a perfect sweet & sour stir fry for 2:
  • Add:
  • - 300g Prawns
  • - 1 Sliced Red Pepper
  • - A handful of Baby corn (sliced lengthways)
  • Cook:
  • 1 Simply stir-fry the prawns in a little oil over a high heat for 3-4 minutes until cooked.
  • 2 Add the vegetables and fry for a further 2 minutes, stirring often.
  • 3 Add the Sharwood's Sweet & Sour sauce and stir through for 1 minute.
  • Ensure food is thoroughly cooked and piping hot before serving.
  • Serve up with a steaming bowl of Sharwood's Medium Egg Noodles. Forks (or chopsticks) at the ready!

Number of uses

This pouch contains approximately 2 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Return to

  • For information call +44 (0) 800 022 3390
  • Or write to us at
  • Freepost Premier Foods Consumer Relations.
  • ROI - call 1800 93 2814
  • Premier Foods ROI,
  • PO Box No 13008,
  • Dublin 1,
  • Ireland.

Net Contents

120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesas sold Per 100gas sold Per 1/2 pouch (60g)
Energy (kJ)491kJ295kJ
Energy (kcal)116kcal70kcal
Fat1.3g0.8g
of which Saturates <0.1g<0.1g
Carbohydrate25.0g15.0g
of which Sugars17.6g10.5g
Fibre<0.5g<0.5g
Protein0.9g0.6g
Salt1.27g0.76g
This pouch contains approximately 2 portions--

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2021

35 Reviews

Average of 4.5 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Perfect

5 stars

Excellent product. So simple to use and a great taste. The fact that it has less sugar is a bonus too.

I don't normally buy packet sauces as I make my ow

5 stars

I don't normally buy packet sauces as I make my own. I liked the fact it had reduced sugar. Was used in a family meal. Good value for money. Was bought as part of a promotion.

I’ve tried different Sharwoods sauces and all of t

5 stars

I’ve tried different Sharwoods sauces and all of them are great, authentic taste. Finally a sweet and sour sauce that is more sour than sweet. Love it, will buy it again.

Tasty and not too sweet

5 stars

Just the right amount of sweetness. Enjoyed this more than regular version

Tasty sweet and sour sauce

4 stars

Nice sweet and sour sauce. Used it for a homemade stir fry. Very tasty. I bought this as part of a promotion

Tasty sauce

4 stars

It’s nice and tasty stir fry sauce. It’s convenient sauce to keep in the cupboard and use it whenever you fancy a takeaway.

Convenient

4 stars

Great little product to keep in the cupboard for a throw together meal. Had great flavours and the 30% less sugar was good for my diet. Would get again. Bought as part of a promotion.

Healthier alternative

5 stars

I throughly enjoyed this. I had it in a stir fry and preferred it to regular stir fry packets as it wasn’t as sweet. I would recommend and would purchase again. This product was purchased as part of a promotion.

Very convenient

5 stars

Very convenient and easy to use. Nice taste with less sugar. Bought as a part of promotion.

They taste alright. Nothing special though. We got

4 stars

They taste alright. Nothing special though. We got it on a promotion and it was ok for that.

1-10 of 35 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here