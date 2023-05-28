We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.

Manage cookies
Tesco Home
image 1 of Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Ml
image 1 of Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Mlimage 2 of Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Mlimage 3 of Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Mlimage 4 of Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Mlimage 5 of Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Ml

Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Ml

4.8(146)
Write a review

£6.00

£1.50/100ml

PANTENE PRO-V MRCLE LIFT 'N' VOL S/POO 400ML
Pantene Lift & Volume collection, combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin & Rose Water. Our silicone free shampoo & hair conditioner help strengthen your hair against styling damage by infusing it with nutrients, so you can achieve the visibly thick & long hair you desire.
Silicone-free thickening shampoo for instant fullness and visible thicknessPantene silicone-free shampoo and conditioner help strenghthen hair against styling damageInfusing hair with nutrients to help achieve the visibly thick and long hair you desirePantene Pro-V Miracles, our highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miraclePro-V formula, tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute
Pack size: 400ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Linoleamidopropyl Pg-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Geraniol, Citronellol, Histidine, Menthol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Biotin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate

Net Contents

400ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Massage into wet hair to create lather. Rinse. For best results, use with Pantene Lift & Volume collection. Suitable for everyday use.

View all Volume Shampoo

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2023

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here