Pantene Pro-V Miracle Lift 'N' Volume Shampoo 400Ml

Pantene Lift & Volume collection, combines the power of Pro-V science, with Biotin & Rose Water. Our silicone free shampoo & hair conditioner help strengthen your hair against styling damage by infusing it with nutrients, so you can achieve the visibly thick & long hair you desire.

Silicone-free thickening shampoo for instant fullness and visible thickness Pantene silicone-free shampoo and conditioner help strenghthen hair against styling damage Infusing hair with nutrients to help achieve the visibly thick and long hair you desire Pantene Pro-V Miracles, our highly nutritious Pro-V blends for hair that needs a miracle Pro-V formula, tested by the Swiss Vitamin Institute

Pack size: 400ML

Aqua, Sodium Laureth Sulfate, Sodium Chloride, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Xylenesulfonate, Citric Acid, Sodium Benzoate, Parfum, Cocamide MEA, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Salicylate, Hexyl Cinnamal, Sodium Hydroxide, Glycerin, Tetrasodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Linoleamidopropyl Pg-Dimonium Chloride Phosphate, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Panthenol, Panthenyl Ethyl Ether, Guar Hydroxypropyltrimonium Chloride, Geraniol, Citronellol, Histidine, Menthol, Mentha Piperita Oil, Mentha Arvensis Leaf Oil, Rosa Gallica Flower Extract, Biotin, Tocopheryl Acetate, Potassium Sorbate

400ml ℮

