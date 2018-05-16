The Collective Plant Based Yoghurt Plain 400g

Product Description
- Live Oat, Coconut and Rice Yoghurt Alternative
- We're committed to making smarter choices in every aspect of our business to be a force for good, not only within The Collective but for our planet and our collective futures.
- Dig into the best tasting yog grown on earth. Made from a blend of oats, coconut and rice it's thick, creamy and totally dreamy. For yoghurt lovers seeking a plant based choice without compromise... This is plant.
- Tub Made from 100% Recycled Plastic
- Rinse - Tub - Recycle
- Lid - Check Home Collections
- Film - Don't Recycle
- Registered by the Vegan Society.
- Plant based
- A blend of oats, coconut and rice
- Greek style
- Live cultures
- No added sugar - contains naturally occurring sugars
- Pack'd full of live cultures
- Thick 'n' creamy
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 400G
- No added sugar
Information
Ingredients
Oat and Rice Base (Water, Oats (9%), Rice (2%)), Coconut Cream (14%), Cornflour, Coconut Oil, Gelling Agent (Pectin, Agar), Salt, Live Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus)
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including Cereals containing Gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep Refrigerated 0-5°C. Enjoy Within 3 Days of Opening.
Produce of
Produced in the UK
Name and address
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
Return to
- The Collective,
- 3rd Floor,
- Westworks,
- 195 Wood Lane,
- London,
- W12 7FQ.
- UK: 0800 169 7774
- ROI: 1800 932 410
- hello@thecollectiveplant.co.uk
Net Contents
400g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|488kJ/116kcal
|Fat
|6.1g
|- Of which Saturates
|5.0g
|Carbohydrate
|13g
|- Of which Sugars
|1.0g
|Protein
|1.5g
|Salt
|0.22g
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2021