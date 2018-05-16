Goldenfry Farmhouse Style Dumpling Mix 142G
Product Description
- A mix for Farmhouse Style Dumplings
- Makes 8 dumplings in 20 minutes
- No artificial flavours or preservatives
- Pack size: 142G
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (contains Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Beef Fat, Palm Fat, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Whey Powder (from Milk), Salt
Allergy Information
- Contains: Milk, Wheat
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Best Before End: See Top
Produce of
Proudly produced in the UK
Preparation and Usage
- For perfect Dumplings every time, follow these simple steps:
- Empty the contents into a mixing bowl.
- Add 75ml (5 tablespoons) of cold water.
- Mix together with a fork until a firm dough is formed.
- Using floured hands, divide the mixture and shape into 6 large dumpling balls or 8 small dumpling balls.
- Place the dumpling balls on top of stews and casseroles, in the last 20-30 minutes of cooking, allowing room for them to rise and expand.
- Cover the dish for soft, moist dumplings or bake in an uncovered dish for crustier dumplings.
- Tasty Tips to Try!
- For speedy dumplings, cook in the microwave, make sure your stew is piping hot, and then place the dumplings on top and cover. Cook on 900W for 3 minutes.
Additives
- Free From Artificial Flavours
- Free From Artificial Preservatives
Name and address
- Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
- Sandbeck Way,
- Wetherby,
- LS22 7DW.
Return to
- Send your comments to hello@goldenfry.co.uk, or write to us at the address below.
- Goldenfry Foods Ltd,
- Sandbeck Way,
- Wetherby,
- LS22 7DW.
Net Contents
142g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g as sold
|Per Dumpling (23g)*
|Energy
|1721kJ
|308kJ
|-
|409kcal
|73kcal
|Fat
|16g
|2.4g
|of which saturates
|9.4g
|1.4g
|Carbohydrate
|62g
|4.4g
|of which sugars
|2.0g
|0.5g
|Fibre
|2.2g
|0.6g
|Protein
|7.2g
|1.4g
|Salt
|3.2g
|0.55g
|*Typical Values made up as directed divided into 8 dumplings and baked
|-
|-
