Nature Valley Protein Soft Bakes Oats & Honey 4X38g

A little so/so, average flavour
Not sure about these, not unpleasant but not an outstanding flavour for me
Tasty, convenient on the go snack
I bought this as part of a promotion. They were really tasty and have since purchased them again
I found these to be very nice indeed. Flavoursome, decent sized portion and great as a pick me up, snack or just with a cuppa. More expensive than many of the other alternatives in this category, so would only purchase again on offer.
Didn’t enjoy at all
Really awful/odd flavour did not enjoy these one bit and I am usually a big fan of their other products and soft bakes from other companies
Soft, healthy and excellent size portion. Highly recommended.
Tasty treat
They are quite expensive so I’d wait until they were on promotion. Saying that they are a little bit posher than your ordinary biscuit to offer to friends with a cuppa and very tasty.
Really enjoyed these perfect with a cuppa! Could really taste the oats and honey. This product was bought as part of a promotional offer.
Bland
A bit bland, added a bit of peanut butter to add flavour
Better for adults
I bought these for my nearly 11 year old daughter's lunchbox, as the school rules block most of what she likes (nuts, choc etc) and she likes a sweet treat. Sadly, she wasn't keen. They taste okay but she said they were too dry and she struggled to finish it without a drink. She prefers the crunchy bars better.
Great snack. Very enjoyable and full of flavour. Bought as part of a promotion.