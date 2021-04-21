We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Nature Valley Protein Soft Bakes Oats & Honey 4X38g

4(14)Write a review
Nature Valley Protein Soft Bakes Oats & Honey 4X38g
£ 2.89
£1.91/100g

New

1 x bar (38g) contains:
  • Energy643 kJ 154 kcal
    8%
  • Fat5.9 g
    8%
  • Saturates2.3 g
    12%
  • Sugars7.4 g
    8%
  • Salt0.37 g
    6%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1692 kJ /

Product Description

  • Soft-baked protein bar made with whole grain oats, barley and honey.
  • Find out more about our delicious products and new flavours at: www.naturevalley.com
  • Enjoy as part of a balanced diet and active lifestyle.
  • Protein soft bake made with real honey and 100% whole grain oats and barley
  • Convenient option as part of a busy breakfast
  • High in Protein, High in Fibre
  • No artificial flavours, colors or preservatives
  Why Not Also Try
  • Nature Valley Soft Baked Protein Blueberry & Almond
  • Nature has been our inspiration since 1975. That's why we take great tasting ingredients like natural oats and honey and put them in a snack that you can take anywhere. After all, Nature Valley™ does not make cereal bars so you can eat them on the sofa!
  • Box - Recycle
  • Wrap - Don't Recycle
  • © General Mills
Information

Ingredients

Whole Grain Oats (16%) (Flakes, Flour), Soy Protein Isolate, Palm Fat, Humectant (Glycerol), Chicory Root Extract, Whole Grain Barley Flakes (7%), Fructose, Honey (5%), Sugar, Milk Proteins, Hydrolysed Collagen Peptides, Glucose Syrup, Egg White Powder, High Oleic Sunflower Oil, Molasses, Grape Juice Concentrate (Grape Juice, Rice Starch), Barley Malt Extract, Natural Flavourings, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate), Salt, Water

Allergy Information

  • May contain Tree Nuts and Wheat. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place.Best before date see bottom of the carton.

Number of uses

Contains 4 portions

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Colours
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Made for:
  • General Mills International Sàrl,
  • Switzerland.
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,

Return to

  • The Nature Valley™ Promise: We promise great taste, quality and convenience.
  • Nature Valley™ www.naturevalley.com
  • Careline: 0800 028 7561; 1800 535 115 (ROI)
  • General Mills UK,
  • PO Box 363,
  • Uxbridge,
  • UB8 1YT,
  • UK.

Net Contents

4 x 38g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100 g1 x bar (38g)%* (38g)
Energy 1692 kJ /643 kJ /8%
-404 kcal154 kcal
Fat 15.5 g5.9 g8%
of which saturates 6.1 g2.3 g12%
Carbohydrate 43.5 g16.5 g6%
of which sugars 19.4 g7.4 g8%
Fibre 7.8 g3.0 g-
Protein 22.0 g8.4 g17%
Salt 0.97 g0.37 g6%
* Reference intake of an average adult (8 400 kJ/ 2 000 kcal)---
Contains 4 portions---

14 Reviews

Average of 4 stars

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

A little so/so, average flavour

3 stars

Not sure about these, not unpleasant but not an outstanding flavour for me

Tasty, convenient on the go snack

5 stars

I bought this as part of a promotion. They were really tasty and have since purchased them again

I found these to be very nice indeed. Flavoursome,

5 stars

I found these to be very nice indeed. Flavoursome, decent sized portion and great as a pick me up, snack or just with a cuppa. More expensive than many of the other alternatives in this category, so would only purchase again on offer.

Didn’t enjoy at all

1 stars

Really awful/odd flavour did not enjoy these one bit and I am usually a big fan of their other products and soft bakes from other companies

Soft, healthy and excellent size portion. Highly r

5 stars

Soft, healthy and excellent size portion. Highly recommended.

Tasty treat

5 stars

They are quite expensive so I’d wait until they were on promotion. Saying that they are a little bit posher than your ordinary biscuit to offer to friends with a cuppa and very tasty.

Really enjoyed these perfect with a cuppa! Could r

5 stars

Really enjoyed these perfect with a cuppa! Could really taste the oats and honey. This product was bought as part of a promotional offer.

Bland

3 stars

A bit bland, added a bit of peanut butter to add flavour

Better for adults

3 stars

I bought these for my nearly 11 year old daughter's lunchbox, as the school rules block most of what she likes (nuts, choc etc) and she likes a sweet treat. Sadly, she wasn't keen. They taste okay but she said they were too dry and she struggled to finish it without a drink. She prefers the crunchy bars better.

Great snack. Very enjoyable and full of flavour.

4 stars

Great snack. Very enjoyable and full of flavour. Bought as part of a promotion.

1-10 of 14 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

