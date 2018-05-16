Tesco Finest Simnel Cake 850G

1/11 of a cake
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1638kJ / 390kcal
Product Description
- All butter fruit cake with sultanas, raisins and glacé cherries, layered and topped with marzipan.
- This rich, all butter fruit cake is crafted with juicy sultanas, raisins, and glacé cherries, with generous helpings of lemon peel and orange adding a zesty edge around layered marzipan. Delicately finished with hand decorated balls of lightly toasted marzipan.
- Rich, lightly spiced fruit cake, layered with a marzipan middle and hand decorated with lightly toasted marzipan
- Pack size: 850G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Marzipan (31%) [Sugar, Almonds, Glucose Syrup, Invert Sugar Syrup, Water], Sultanas (15%), Sugar, Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Butter (Milk) (9%), Pasteurised Egg, Glacé Cherries (5%) [Cherry, Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Black Carrot Concentrate, Aronia Concentrate, Acidity Regulator (Citric Acid)], Raisins (4.5%), Whole Milk, Invert Sugar Syrup, Humectant (Glycerol), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Orange Peel, Almonds, Apricot, Orange Zest, Lemon Peel, Dried Glucose Syrup, Cinnamon, Raising Agents (Disodium Diphosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Glucose Syrup, Coriander Seed, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Trisodium Citrate), Caraway Seed, Maize Starch, Fennel Seed, Ginger, Clove, Nutmeg, Gelling Agent (Pectin), Dried Egg White, Turmeric.
Allergy Information
- May contain peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Preparation and Usage
Remover outer packaging and collar. Place cake on a flat surface. Hold the cake and with a long clean serrated sharp knife, cut the cake into slices using a sawing action. It is importanat to keep the knife clean between slices.
Number of uses
11 Servings
Warnings
- Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove {s} stones, some may remain..
Recycling info
Carton. Recycle Collar. Recycle Base. Recycle Film. Recycle at large supermarket
Net Contents
850g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|1/11 of a cake (77g)
|Energy
|1638kJ / 390kcal
|1261kJ / 300kcal
|Fat
|13.2g
|10.2g
|Saturates
|5.0g
|3.9g
|Carbohydrate
|60.6g
|46.7g
|Sugars
|51.6g
|39.7g
|Fibre
|2.8g
|2.2g
|Protein
|5.7g
|4.4g
|Salt
|0.12g
|0.09g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
Safety information
