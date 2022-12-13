Olay Collagen Peptide 24 Eye Cream Moisturiser 15ml

Reveal visibly stronger and glowing skin in 14 days with Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 eye cream. Did you know that Collagen is an essential component of the skin supporting your skin’s structure? With age, actually as of your thirties, the amount of collagen in skin decreases, allowing the skin to show signs of fatigue. Olay’s Collagen Peptide24 eye cream. is infused with Collagen Peptides that, unlike collagen molecules, are able to penetrate up to 10 layers deep into skin surface. Together with Vitamin B3, the formula works fast to boost your skin with intense hydration that lasts for 24H and works over time to smooth your skin’s texture & restore its protective barrier, for strong and glowing skin. Our Collagen Peptide24 light and silky formula is specially designed for the delicate eye area. It is fragrance free and free of dyes. Use Olay Regenerist Collagen Peptide24 for 28 days. See true skin transformation. Olay Collagen Peptide24 under eye cream is suitable for daily use..

Olay Collagen Peptide24 eye cream reveal strong and glowing skin in 14 days Unique formula with Collagen Peptide and Vitamin B3 Olay Collagen Peptide24 eye cream, Olay's highest concentration in Collagen Peptides Intensely hydrates skin for 24 hours, smoothes skin texture & restores skin's protecte barrier Penetrates up to 10 layers deep into skin surface Designed without any artificial dyes, perfumes and oils. Suitable for daily use

Pack size: 15ML

Ingredients

Aqua, Petrolatum, Isopropyl Isostearate, Tapioca Starch, Isohexadecane, Glycerin, Niacinamide, Stearyl Alcohol, Cetyl Alcohol, Panthenol, Palmitoyl Pentapeptide-4, BHT, Caprylyl Glycol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Cetearyl Alcohol, Laureth-7, Stearic Acid, Palmitic Acid, Behenyl Alcohol, Arachidyl Alcohol, Disodium EDTA, Polyacrylamide, PEG-100 Stearate, Polymethylsilsesquioxane, C13-14 Alkane, 1.2-Hexanediol, Phenoxyethanol, Benzyl Alcohol

Net Contents

15ml ℮