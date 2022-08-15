Masking Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe Vera 2X4ml

Soothe and refresh under eyes with these bio-cellulose masks infused with skin smoothing niacinamide and cooling aloe vera.

Calming aloe vera to reduce puffiness and orange flower extract to help refresh Cruelty free Suitable for vegans

Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Mannitol, Betaine, Erythritol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Niacinamide, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Caffeine, Silanetriol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

2 x 4ml ℮

Preparation and Usage