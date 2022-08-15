We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Masking Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe Vera 2X4ml

Masking Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe Vera 2X4ml

4.3(3)
£1.00

£12.50/100ml

Vegan

Masking Soothing Under Eye Mask Aloe Vera 2X4ml
Soothe and refresh under eyes with these bio-cellulose masks infused with skin smoothing niacinamide and cooling aloe vera.
Calming aloe vera to reduce puffiness and orange flower extract to help refreshCruelty freeSuitable for vegans
Pack size: 8ML

Ingredients

Water (Aqua), Glycerin, Butylene Glycol, Mannitol, Betaine, Erythritol, Portulaca Oleracea Extract, Panthenol, 1, 2-Hexanediol, Hydroxyacetophenone, Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Hamamelis Virginiana (Witch Hazel) Extract, Niacinamide, Aesculus Hippocastanum (Horse Chestnut) Seed Extract, Caffeine, Silanetriol, Dipotassium Glycyrrhizate, Hydrolyzed Sclerotium Gum, Xanthan Gum, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Sodium Hyaluronate, Citrus Aurantium Dulcis (Orange) Flower Oil, Zingiber Officinale (Ginger) Extract, Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate, Phenoxyethanol, Fragrance (Parfum), Limonene

Produce of

Made in China

Net Contents

2 x 4ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions1. Remove sheet masks from sachet. Each sachet contains 1 pair of masks.2. Remove from the backing sheet and gently press onto the under-eye area.3. Leave for 15-20 minutes then peel off to reveal refreshed under eyes.4. Gently massage any excess into skin or remove with a cotton pad or a soft cloth.5. For an extra cooling boost, store in the refrigerator before applying.6. Retain instructions for when using the 2nd pair of masks.Each pair of masks are for single use

