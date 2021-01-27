Alpro Raspberry & Cranberry Alternative Yogurt 4X125g
- Energy403 kJ 95 kcal5%
- Fat2.4 g3%
- Saturates0.4 g2%
- Sugars11.9 g13%
- Salt0.28 g5%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 322 kJ / 76 kcal
Product Description
- Fermented soya product, raspberry-cranberry, with added calcium and vitamins.
- Soya products fit in a varied and balanced diet. For more info see website.
- There's a berry love-in happening! A perfect balance of sweet raspberries and tangy cranberries with fruit pieces blended in for a natural taste.
- Rainforest - Free Soya, For People and Planet
- Proterra Certified, Sustainability Non-GMO Soya
- Rinse - Cup - Recycle
- Foil - Recycle
- Sleeve - Recycle
- 100% Plant-Based
- With Yogurt Cultures
- Source of calcium
- Source of plant protein
- Naturally low in fat
- Naturally Lactose Free
- Free from dairy and gluten
- Suitable for vegans
- Pack size: 500G
Information
Ingredients
Soya Base (Water, Hulled Soya Beans (9.7%)), Sugar, Raspberry (5.2%) (Fruit (3.1%), Juice from Concentrate (2.1%)), Cranberry (5%) (Fruit (2.9%), Juice from Concentrate (2.1%)), Glucose-Fructose Syrup, Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrates, Malic Acid), Stabiliser (Pectins), Calcium (Tri-Calcium Phosphate), Carrot Extract, Beetroot Extract, Flavouring, Sea Salt, Antioxidants (Tocopherol-Rich Extract, Fatty Acid Esters of Ascorbic Acid), Vitamins (B2, B12, D2), Yogurt Cultures (S. Thermophilus, L. Bulgaricus)
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Nuts [no Peanuts).
Storage
Best before: see top of pack.Keep refrigerated. Do not freeze.
Additives
- Free From Genetically Modified Ingredients
Name and address
- Alpro (UK) Ltd,
- Northants,
- NN15 5YT,
- UK.
- Alpro C.V.A.,
- Vlamingstraat 28,
- Get in Touch
- UK: 0333 300 0900
- ROI: 1800 992 878
- info@alprohelpline.co.uk
- www.alpro.com
Net Contents
4 x 125g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100 g
|Energy
|322 kJ / 76 kcal
|Fat
|1.9 g
|of which Saturates
|0.3 g
|Carbohydrate
|9.7 g
|of which Sugars
|9.5 g
|Fibre
|1.1 g
|Protein
|3.6 g
|Salt
|0.22 g
|- D
|0.75 µg*
|- Riboflavin (B2)
|0.21 mg*
|- B12
|0.38 µg*
|Minerals: Calcium
|120 mg*
|Vitamins:
|-
|* = 15% of the nutrient reference values
|-
|These values are approximate due to the variations which occur in natural ingredients
|-
