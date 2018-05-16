Tesco Finest 10 British Chicken & Hickory BBQ Chipolatas 340g
- Energy408kJ 97kcal5%
- Fat3.8g5%
- Saturates1.0g5%
- Sugars2.2g2%
- Salt0.8g13%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 679kJ / 162kcal
Product Description
- 10 Chicken sausages with Hickory smoked peppers, honey and seasoning filled into natural sheep casings.
- Our sausages are made for us by a family run business who’ve taken pride in making sausages for more than 200 years. They are all made with 100% British chicken which is hand trimmed by expertly trained butchers. The sausages are then seasoned and other carefully selected ingredients are added to enhance the rich, succulent flavour. Gluten Free
- A flavourful chipolata sausage with Hickory smoked red peppers and a sweet BBQ marinade. PRIME CUTS OF CHICKEN
- Pack size: 340G
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Chicken Thigh (75%), Hickory Smoked Pepper, Water, Rice Flour, Potato Starch, Honey (2%), White Onion, Smoked Demerara Sugar, Pea Fibre, Spirit Vinegar, Salt, Parsley, Light Brown Soft Sugar, Sugar, Hickory Smoked Tomato Purée, Smoked Paprika, Stabilisers (Disodium Diphosphate, Tetrasodium Diphosphate), Black Pepper, Red Bell Pepper, Dextrose, Bamboo Fibre, Cornflour, Preservative (Sodium Metabisulphite), Spices, Onion Powder, Mustard Powder, Garlic Powder, Rapeseed Oil, Caramelised Sugar Syrup, Colour (Paprika Extract).
Filled into natural sheep casings.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Once opened, keep refrigerated and consume within 2 days and by ‘use by’ date shown. Keep refrigerated.
Cooking Instructions
Oven
Instructions: 200°C/Fan 180°C/Gas 6 20-25 mins Place on a baking tray in the centre of a pre-heated oven. Turn occasionally.
Microwave
Instructions: Not suitable for microwave cooking.
Grill
Instructions: For best results, grill. Medium: 12-14 mins. Place under a pre-heated medium grill. Turn occasionally.
Produce of
Made using British chicken.
Number of uses
5 Servings
Recycling info
Tray. Recycle Film. Recycle with bags at large supermarket Sleeve. Recycle
Net Contents
340g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|2 chipolatas (60g**)
|Energy
|679kJ / 162kcal
|408kJ / 97kcal
|Fat
|6.3g
|3.8g
|Saturates
|1.6g
|1.0g
|Carbohydrate
|9.5g
|5.7g
|Sugars
|3.6g
|2.2g
|Fibre
|2.1g
|1.3g
|Protein
|15.8g
|9.5g
|Salt
|1.4g
|0.8g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|When grilled according to instructions.
|** When grilled according to instructions 340g typically weighs 300g.
