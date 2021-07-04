Stella Artois Premium Lager 4 X 568Ml

Great.
Don't understand negative comments. Maybe they just drink to get drunk!
Weak bland taste recently, why?
What has happened to the classic Stella Artois taste! its bland lacks bite and looks now like a lower alcohol lager/ recipe 4.2% and at same premium price? looks like Carlsberg Special Export gets my money from now on (at least CARLSBERG tastes the same as it should (and at the 4.8% btw
No taste!
Very little taste since they started selling it at a weaker strength. Kronenbourg from now on for me!
Stella fell off the perch
Used to be a great PREMIUM lager of choice. Now sadly reduced to a 4.6% imposter. Avoid.
Sandy Aftertaste
Now has a sandy aftertaste. As if they have managed to make a Stella "Zero". I won't be drinking my favourite beer again.